Municipalities around Lancaster County are withholding financial support from the county's drug task force, expressing concern with a funding model established by the county's Board of Commissioners last fall.

Following a prolonged dispute over funding with former District Attorney Craig Stedman, the prior board of commissioners announced last fall that it would match municipalities' voluntary contributions dollar-for-dollar up to $519,455.

But some municipalities that had contributed in the past are withholding their support this year, citing concerns over that funding formula and its sustainability.

"We believe (the drug task force) should be funded entirely by the county because it serves the county as a whole," West Hempfield Township Manager Andrew Stern said.

Last year the township contributed $4,038, and Stern said the board "100%" supports the task force.

The drug task force is a county-wide law enforcement program run by the district attorney's office with the goal of investigating and combatting drug crime in the county. The task force was created in 1988.

West Hempfield Township is joined by West Donegal, Salisbury, Paradise, Mount Joy, East Earl and Clay townships in withholding financial support, despite their previous contributions in 2019.

"We would like to see what the plan is moving forward before we commit," West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder said. "We were just kind of very disappointed in what transpired in 2019."

Municipal leaders, including Yoder and Stern, also have expressed concern about staffing cuts that were made last year. Some municipalities provide members of their police force to be part of the task force in a cost-sharing agreement with the district attorney's office, but last year several officers were returned to their home departments.

In September, LNP|Lancaster Online reported that officers from Pequea Township, Northwest Regional, Ephrata and West Hempfield Township police departments were reassigned to their original departments due to a lack of funding for the drug task force.

Previously, all municipalities, even those sending officers, were asked to voluntarily contribute $1 per capita per year based on rates most recently adjusted for 2013. But not all municipalities provided those voluntary financial contributions.

In 2019 only 11 out of the county's 60 municipalities did not contributed, and if those same municipalities withhold support this year in addition to the new municipalities, the total municipalities not providing support would be up to 18, or nearly a third of the county.

So far 22 municipalities have contributed $175,489, and the county has matched $168,113, with the remainder still being processed.

“I will be touching base with the municipalities in the near future and will certainly address any concerns or questions that they may have, but the Drug Task Force is here to stay,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in an email. “I think it is beyond question that all of the stakeholders here want to maintain the Drug Task Force beyond 2020 as the direct and indirect impact of the work of the Drug Task Force is unmeasurable. I am continuing to analyze the logistics for next year but everyone will be brought into those conversations as we move forward.”

Last year the board of commissioners, which has authority to implement full funding of the task force, said it felt municipalities should also be contributing. Josh Parsons, chair of the board of commissioners, said he feels there is value in the municipalities having buy-in on the drug task force.

"I'm open to hearing from any municipality that has questions and I'm open to discussion about where we want to go with it," he said.