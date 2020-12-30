Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on Pennsylvania.

Specifically, Wolf announced restrictions put in place almost three weeks ago will expire next week.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Gov. Wolf announced that restaurants would have to revert to only selling takeout or outdoor dining options, and gyms would be ordered to close.

The measure is slated to last until Jan. 4, 2021. While many restaurants and gyms in Lancaster County are sticking out the shutdown, there are several others that have opened early — or didn't close at all.

“Thank God, because our industry is dying,” said Mick Owens, vice president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association who said the return to some indoor dining will be a financial lifeline for many restaurants.

“With 25 to 50 percent indoor dining (capacity), we can financiallymuddle through it with our staff being safe and our customers being safe,” said Owens, who owns three Mick’s All American Pubs and one Maize Mexican Cantina in Lancaster County, all of which will reopen Tuesday.

Owens said the resumption of some indoor dining even as COVID-19 cases remain high looks like an acknowledgement by the Wolf Administration that restaurants aren’t the main source of new infections.

“I’m absolutely impressed they’re now allowing science to dictate their decision-making,” he said.

Greg Bucher, owner of Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg, said the end of the indoor dining ban is good news for some restaurant owners, but not for him.

“It’s starting to head back the right way, but for me until I get 50 percent of my bar seating back, it’s not going to change anything,” said Bucher, whose restaurant hasn’t been open since July.

Bucher said his reopening will probably have to wait until enough people have been vaccinated. “I’ll be planning on opening in the spring, hopefully,” he said.

