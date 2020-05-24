After several churches held "soft openings" this Sunday, their pastors are feeling confident in their decision to resume services.

Four churches — Christian Fellowship Church and Petra Church, both in New Holland, and Weaverland Mennonite Church and DOVE Westgate Church, both in East Earl Township — opened Sunday for their first physical services since March.

Pastors at Christian Fellowship, Petra and Weaverland all said their services went smoothly.

"Our worshipers were very honoring and respectful of all the protocols that we had in place," Brian Martin, lead pastor at Weaverland Mennonite Church, said. "It felt like a very meaningful time to be together."

Across the three churches, the guidelines were mostly the same: congregants were asked to wear masks (though, at Petra Church it was optional), every other pew was roped off and a deep clean of common areas took place in between services.

In addition, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Petra Church created a “touch-free environment,” pastor Lester Zimmerman said. Doors were propped open, bulletins were not distributed and offerings were not collected.

“We have really worked hard at creating the environment that we wanted,” Zimmerman said. “It seemed everything went well.”

Zimmerman said it was an emotional morning.

"After preaching to empty chairs for 10 weeks, to have people together again was very special," he said.

When Zimmerman welcomed Petra's congregation back, he was met with a round of applause, he said.

Martin and Doug Bozung, lead pastor at Christian Fellowship Church, both agreed that it was a wonderful morning that exceeded expectations.

"It felt so good to be back in the pulpit again," Bozung said.

Though, there are things that Bozung misses, he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On a typical Sunday before the pandemic, Bozung would end the church service by shaking hands with the congregants as they left the sanctuary. This Sunday, he didn’t shake any hands.

Christian Fellowship Church saw close to 100 people Sunday morning during its 8:15 a.m. service. Last Memorial Day weekend, the church saw 400 people throughout its three services.

Weaverland saw about 220 attendees between its 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services, Martin said. Before the pandemic, Weaverland welcomed close to 500 attendees per Sunday.

At Petra Church, 300 to 400 people attended per service Sunday, Pastor Lester Zimmerman guessed.

The church's sanctuary has a capacity of 1,800, but every other row was closed to provide adequate space for each family group.

Under Governor Tom Wolf's statewide order, religious organizations are considered essential. In Wolf's "yellow" phase, essential businesses or organizations must "limit the number of people inside the building to no more than 50% of the total maximum occupancy."

While Wolf only recently announced that Lancaster County would be moving to the "yellow" phase June 5, 13 GOP officials sent the governor a letter stating the county would be moving to "yellow" May 15.

However, the letter had nothing to do with the decision to reopen the churches May 24, Zimmerman said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

As the churches continue to have services, all of the pastors said their church was fully equipped to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"We certainly are aware of our obligation not to be a source of the spread of the virus," Bozung said.

The reopening was planned for weeks, with the churches working together to think through how to do it safely and carefully, Martin said.

"This is not a knee-jerk reaction," Martin said. "We've thought through curb-to-curb -- from when persons first enter until they leave."