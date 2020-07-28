Some Lancaster County nursing homes are beginning to hit a much-awaited milestone: Allowing limited in-person visits for the first time in months.

While independent living restrictions vary by facility and have generally eased in recent weeks, state regulators banned most visits for personal care and skilled nursing residents in mid-March. The exceptions were for some end-of-life situations and "window visits" where friends or family remain outside but see residents through glass.

Then, last month, regulators announced that in-person visits could resume under stringent requirements, which included a reopening plan and going weeks with no new COVID-19 cases.

Updates homes have posted publicly show that for many of them, resident and staff testing the department required them to complete by July 24 found some who tested positive despite not having symptoms.

However, three local communities confirmed Monday that they have met the requirements or are on track to.

Landis Homes and Brethren Village in Manheim Township both started scheduled outdoor visits for skilled nursing residents last week. Landis started similar visits for personal care on Monday, and Brethren indicated plans to allow similar visits for personal care residents soon.

And Moravian Manor Communities in Lititz Borough said it plans to begin some in-person visits on Thursday.

In an update posted Monday, Landis described in-person visits as "much needed and long awaited." But it, like the other two communities, cautioned that any new cases would stop visits for at least a couple of weeks.

"Keeping healthy means everyone can keep moving forward!" it said.

"Our team has been planning for this for some time and is anxious to see this happen in a controlled environment," Moravian president and CEO David Swartley said in an email. "Visits need to be scheduled; the visitor list is limited. Visitors must meet all screening requirements."

Asked Monday if any of the county's homes have started allowing visits, department spokesman Nate Wardle said in an email that they "are not required to report their progress in the steps to reopening," but that the department does work to remind them "of the necessary steps to take in order to successfully return to activities while protecting residents and staff from COVID-19."