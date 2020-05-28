In the more than two months since Eric Stewart lost his job as an electrical mechanic at Dutch Wonderland, the 45-year-old Lititz resident has filed for unemployment benefits — or at least tried to file — at least four times.

He’s also made countless calls, spent a fruitless hour trying to connect with the state’s online chat service and even waited outside an unemployment office before it opened in the morning, just so he could talk to someone about the status of his claim. When someone unlocked the downtown Lancaster office, he said he was told to call the same phone number where he had repeatedly gotten just a busy signal.

“I don’t get frustrated very easily, but I’m taking all this time and trying to go through the proper steps,” he said. “I’m doing everything in my power to make this happen.”

As he has waited for his unemployment benefits to kick in, Stewart has maintained some income by exhausting his sick leave and vacation days.

“It’s just been a very trying time,” said Stewart, who has worked at Dutch Wonderland for 31 years. “I’ve been paying into this since I was 14 years old and the only time I ever needed some help, I can’t even talk to somebody to ask, ‘Hey, am I in the system or not?’”

Overwhelming numbers

Since March 15, more than 2.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for jobless benefits, a figure more than double the number of claims made during all of 2010, the peak during the Great Recession.

“Unfortunately there are frustrations and there are delays. It’s just overwhelming the numbers we’re working with,” state Labor & Industry secretary Jerry Oleksiak said during a Thursday virtual town hall on unemployment benefits.

In the online forum, Oleksiak highlighted some progress, noting his department has processed nearly $11 billion in claims since mid-March.

To handle the crush of new claims, Oleksiak said employees have logged more than 90,000 hours of overtime since mid-March while some 330 new people have been hired, including 100 retirees who have been brought back. In addition, another 330 state employees have been reassigned to help process claims.

“We will not be satisfied until everyone who is entitled to those benefits, and has applied for them, is receiving them,” Oleksiak said.

Now well into his third month without a job, Stewart says he has dipped into his savings to stay afloat even as he some renewed hope about finally getting some jobless benefits. That optimism stems from the fact that when he reapplied last Saturday, he actually got an email confirming his claim.

While he had gotten automated messages before saying he was in the system, Stewart said he never received an actual confirmation letter, even though he received automated messages saying to expect a PIN number in the mail.

Although the promised PIN number needed to process his claimed never showed up in his mailbox, he thinks this time will be different.

“I’m feeling very positive that something should be here in the mail this week,” he said Thursday. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen or not, but I’m feeling that way.”