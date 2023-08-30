Rapho Township Chairman Lowell Fry joked that his municipality would probably look like the Island of Misfit Toys for a while.

The fictional island where unwanted Christmas toys live is an apt metaphor for Rapho, which has acquired a host of old trucks and road signs from neighboring municipalities until it can replace items lost in an earth-rattling propane explosion in July.

Things may look a little bleak just eight weeks after the blast, but Fry has this takeaway: In “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the misfit toys were the heroes in the end.

It’s a lighthearted reminder that things will be fine in Rapho, he said, even if the return to normalcy comes in small steps.

Fry said officials will probably learn lessons as the process of cleaning up moves forward, but the important thing now is patience. There was no plan in place for something like this to happen, he said.

“It’s going to take us a while. … The optimistic goal is that we’re put back together in a year,” Fry said. “No one can plan for an event like this.”

Anyone living in Rapho Township or the surrounding area probably woke up early July 5 to a loud boom when a propane leak caused an explosion that destroyed the township’s public works building on North Colebrook Road and all of the equipment inside.

The blast also damaged parts of the municipal administration building, including windows and ceilings. Two houses on the 900 block of North Colebrook Road were condemned, and the homeowners and their families have been relocated.

Pennsylvania State Police completed its investigation of the incident July 31, though public information officer James T. Grothey said the results were inconclusive because the “amount of destruction” made it difficult to determine the origin. Grothey said the explosion was not a result of criminal activity found.

Manheim Borough Police Department, which is conducting its own investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

While the exact cause of the blast is still unknown, some officials in other municipalities are trying to learn from the incident to avoid a similar fate.

Safety precautions

Duane Hagelgans, a Millersville University emergency management professor and volunteer firefighter, said governments and businesses can take some steps to prevent similar emergencies.

Employees should walk through their departments at least once a week to familiarize themselves with their surroundings and to make sure nothing seems off, Hagelgans said. Staff members also can be incentivized to make safety recommendations for the workplace.

It helps to have a “fresh set of eyes,” too, Hagelgans said, which could be the insurance company or a propane supplier. Insurance agencies typically offer their own safety trainings and walkthroughs as a way to prevent a major accident where the company has to pay out claims.

“Hold their feet to the fire because you’re paying them a lot of money, and this is part of your contract — them helping you make sure that you’re safe and making sure that potential future events don’t happen,” Hagelgans said. “Public image is everything to these insurance companies and vendors and suppliers.”

Rapho Township Manager Randall Wenger said the public works staff were already familiar with its public works building, as employees came and went from it all the time.

Officials meet with the insurance company to review the township’s policy and coverage every year, Wenger said, but he couldn’t say whether staff received insurance training before his tenure began three years ago, outside of the regular workplace training they receive.

While specific safety improvements will hinge on whether officials can determine the cause of the blast, township officials have discussed whether to purchase a gas-leak detection system, which works similarly to smoke detectors.

Safety is ‘closer to home’

The explosion brought gas-related concerns “closer to home” for Mount Joy Township, Rapho’s neighbor to the west. Manager Justin Evans said a propane explosion is not something people would think to prepare for, but the township is doing what it can to be careful.

Evans said the township plans to update its HVAC maintenance review, which has never included the propane-fueled ceiling heaters in its public works building. The next check will happen before winter, Evans said, and he plans to add the heaters to its current performance plan.

Penn Township also will conduct an HVAC review of its gas heaters in the ceiling, Manager Mark Hiester said.

Evans and Hiester noted their public works staff participate in regular safety training for field work, though they’d be interested in sending employees to training specific to this incident if it’s offered as a result of the investigation.

“Safety’s a big deal in our business,” Hiester said.

It may seem simple, but Hagelgans said calling 911 right after a person smells gas is crucial to safety — whether in a public works building or in a person’s home. Rapho employees reported the leak soon after smelling it, so firefighters were on the scene when the building exploded.

Evans said Mount Joy’s biggest safety push will be instilling greater awareness in its public works staff to know how to see, hear or smell when something is wrong.

Returning to normalcy

Rapho residents can expect an update on the township’s recovery efforts at every municipal meeting for the next few months. Meetings have moved to East Fairview Church of the Brethren on Fairview Road.

Officials so far have approved $1.5 million to fund the restoration of its municipal campus, which Wenger said is paid for by the township’s insurance claim. So far, the township has received $500,000 from its claim. He doesn’t expect any funds to come from the county or state.

At least $618,000 has been spent replacing public works equipment, including vehicles and road signs from municipalities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. The township will pay $64,800 to Reinholds-based Vosburgh Architects to design a new public works building and $860,866 to Manheim-based Penway Construction for municipal building repairs.

Penway told township officials they can expect to move back into the refurbished administrative building in January. The township office currently runs out of Mastersonville fire station on Meadow View Road. There is no timeline yet for reconstruction of the public works building.

Neighboring municipalities have been essential to the township’s rebuilding effort, Wenger said, offering equipment and space to ensure it can continue to function.

Mount Joy Township cleared room in its old public works building to store Rapho’s equipment, and Penn Township has offered up its own traffic signs and cones. Mount Joy Borough and East Donegal Township have made space for Rapho residents to recycle their yard waste.

Wenger would not comment on the township’s legal liability to homeowners whose properties were damaged by the explosion. The combined assessed value of the two neighboring houses that were condemned is $358,600, according to county property records.

Wenger said residents whose homes were damaged should send billing information to the township, which it will share with its insurance carrier, York-based Glatfelter Insurance Group. Homeowners will then hear directly from Glatfelter.

