Some charges were dropped and bail conditions changed to allow the release from prison of three people arrested during protests that immediately followed the Sept. 13 fatal police shooting of Ricardo Munoz.

Jamal Newman, Jessica Lopez and T-Jay Fry each waived their right for preliminary hearings during court appearances Monday morning before District Judge Bruce Roth. Each is now scheduled for a formal arraignment next month on the remaining charges.

Newman, 24, of Lancaster, had eight of the original 16 counts against him dropped, although he still faces charges of felony arson and rioting. A formal arraignment on those charges is scheduled for Oct. 23. Newman’s $100,000 bail was also changed to unsecured, which means he doesn’t actually have to pay it to be released from prison. He was expected to be released Monday. He initially had been held on $1 million cash bail.

Lopez, 32, of Lancaster, had four of the 10 original charges dropped against her, but will still face felony charges for rioting during an Oct. 23 formal arraignment. Her bail was also changed to $250,000 unsecured, and she was expected to be released from prison Monday. She previously had be held on $250,000 cash bail.

Fry, 28, of Lancaster, had nine of the original 14 changes against him dropped, including a felony arson charge. He still faces a felony arson and rioting charges during an Oct. 23 formal arraignment. Fry’s bail was changed to $25,000 unsecured, which allows his release from prison. He initially had been held on $1 million cash bail.

The bail conditions for Newman, Lopez and Fry also ban them from being within a block of Lancaster city police station for anything other than legitimate reasons. Lopez is also under house arrest.

There were also court dates Monday for Seth Gardner and Timothy Garcia, who were both arrested after the second day of protests that followed the fatal shooting of Munoz.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gardner, 21, of Philadelphia, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is scheduled for a formal arraignment Oct. 23 on charges of propulsion of missiles and public drunkenness. He was expected to be released from prison Monday after posting 10% of his $5,000 cash bail.

Garcia, 31 of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of cocaine. He was sentenced to time served to 23 months, as well as $674 in restitution and court costs. He was expected to be released from prison Monday and is now on parole.