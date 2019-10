Some communities are rescheduling trick-or-treat because rain is forecast.

Trick-or-treat night 2019 throughout Lancaster County is on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

But up to an inch of rain is forecast.

In Lancaster County, Conoy Township has rescheduled its trick-or-treat for Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

At least six municipalities in York County have rescheduled, including Wrightsville and Hallam boroughs. Derry Township in Dauphin County has also rescheduled.

Has trick-or-treat been moved in your community? Let us know and we'll update.