It’s common to see handfuls of people congregating in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster. There and elsewhere in the city’s downtown, people can be seen with shopping carts filled with personal items or hand-held signs asking for money.

These sights likely explain why many people associate the area with the homeless community.

But housing experts and advocates say it’s a mistake to label all of these people homeless, that there’s no actual concrete data to back up such a declaration.

A Millersville University study released in April found that many people who congregate in Binns Park on North Queen Street are not homeless. The findings were based on observations and conversations with people in the park from fall 2021 to spring 2022.

“It became clear that it was a mistake to assume that everyone you saw at Binns Park was a result of people sleeping out there,” said Mary Glazier, a retired sociology professor at Millersville University who worked on the study.

Jennifer Frank, a Millersville University social work professor and research fellow at the Center for Public Scholarship and Social Change, said many people who spoke to researchers, while not homeless at the time, said their prior experiences with homelessness is what led them back to the 100 block.

There is a lot of stigma surrounding homelessness, Glazier said, so many people seem to forget that others who are experiencing homelessness or who were once homeless are people, too, who need and want to socialize with friends like anyone else.

“They returned to be friends and commune with the people that are staying there now,” said Jenna Graeff, a Millersville University social work graduate student. “(T)he sense of community stuck and was strong and withstood the test of time (after people who spoke became) housed again.”

The conclusion that most people who are in Binns Park are not homeless could be slightly out of date, Frank noted, since the information was last collected in 2022. The makeup of the people who spent time in the park may have changed, and researchers do not come back to observe.

The park closed in May for scheduled improvements and the city anticipates its reopening in September. Many of the people who once gathered there shifted across the street to Ewell Plaza, or continue to gather around the county government building, which has sheltered walkways around portions of its perimeter.

Specialists in the know

Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, agreed it can be difficult to know who exactly is unhoused, though he knows many people on the streets are not.

Eby acknowledged there is regular illegal activity and panhandling that is not related to the homeless community on the 100 block of North Queen Street. Due to its location, many people incorrectly correlate such activity with the unhoused community.

The Homelessness Coalition’s annual point-in-time count, which collects data on the number of people who are unhoused in the county, is intentionally set in January, one of the coldest months of the year. Eby said many people who are not unhoused will not stay out on the streets during the dead of winter, which makes it possible for data to be more accurate.

Still, information that confirms who is and is not homeless is not formally tracked by many agencies. Outreach workers, who regularly meet with unhoused people to provide needed resources, are most likely to know intimate details about a person’s living conditions.

“It’s a complex, wide issue that unless you are working and walking alongside these folks as an outreach worker, (you wouldn’t know). They know exactly who needs help,” Eby said.

LNP | LancasterOnline requested a meeting with the Lancaster City Alliance’s outreach specialist, a request that was declined. A spokesperson said speaking with the media could jeopardize the specialist’s relationships with clients.