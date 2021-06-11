“Let love lead you in everything that you do,” class valedictorian Faith Redcay said to the Solanco High School class of 2021.

On Friday night, about 250 students graduated under the lights and a slight mist at the high school's football stadium as ceremony speakers elaborated on the importance of love.

Redcay encouraged her peers with her only source for true wisdom, the Word of God, quoting the prophet Jeremiah, saying, “Blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord whose confidence is in the Lord. They're like a tree planted by water who sends out its roots by the stream and does not fear when the heat comes, for its leaves remain green; and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.”

Redcay told her class that this image of a tree is what helped her through this year. Recalling the struggles and adversity of the past year, she reflected on the opportunities she had to find the source of true joy through “sinking (her) roots deep into Christ's love.”

“The most important thing I've learned this year,” Redcay said, “is that... the only source of joy that can help us through comes from Jesus Christ.”

She proceeded to say that God is the strong and constant foundation that we should sink our roots into.

The ceremony's distinguished speaker was a 1983 Solanco graduate, CEO of Rhoads Energy, Michael DeBerdine. He addressed the class of 2021, telling them how critical the correct attitude is to success in the workplace, reflecting on seven traits that will make them good leaders. The final character trait was caring.

“People don't care how much you know until they know how much you care,” DeBerdine said.

If you show up with an attitude of service, success will follow, DeBerdine said. One's love for others is what is most critical, he said.

Redcay encouraged her classmates to, in love, seek out meaningful conversations, stand up for truth in their college classes, protect the innocent and fight for justice in the next stage of life that they are about to embark upon.

Class president and salutatorian Kayla McCauley addressed her peers before they moved their tassels, encouraging them to spend their one chance at life here on earth doing the things they love.

“Let love be your focus. Without love, we are nothing,” Redcay said.