The rain concluding the Solanco High School graduation ceremony didn’t dampen the spirits of the 250-member class Wednesday evening at Solanco Stadium.

Superintendent Brian Bliss shared opening remarks, elaborating on the past four years.

“As Jack Sparrow once said, ‘Did everyone see that because I will not be doing that again?’” Bliss said, speaking on the students’ years at high school.

Bliss recognized the challenges over the past several years may “dominate” the memories of students at the school.

“Each challenge reminds us of the beauty of the world,” Bliss said.

Bliss encouraged the graduates to continue overcoming life’s obstacles.

“Life’s not necessarily a smooth road, but when you think about it, you probably wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” he said.

Former Solanco High School graduate and current pastor Blake Deibler was the commencement’s guest of honor. He shared his experience with the phrase “what goes around, comes around.”

“Reaping what you sow” isn’t always a bad thing, though, Deibler said, encouraging students to “sow” kindness and explaining how people who are humble and kind are prove to have a longer life expectancy.

With kindness, Deibler said the next generation can achieve a new sense of unity.

“We no longer need to be red and blue,” Deibler said. “We can be red, white and blue.”

Salutatorian and Class Treasurer Owen Brazelton said that years ago, he sat in a hospital bed with a brain tumor the “size of lemon.”

He wasn’t expected to live.

Through chemotherapy and surgeries, Brazelton said he will never forget the “outpouring of support [he] received” from his classmates.

“Life can be enriched simply by adding small acts of kindness to your day,” Brazelton said.

As a new tradition for Solanco High School, the seniors were asked to sign a white graduation robe and vote for the teacher who had the greatest impact, Principal Scott Long said. Visual Arts teacher Kesse Humphries earned that honor.

As his peers pursue their passions, Brazelton said he hopes they will continue to “appreciate the value of every person [they] meet” and to choose the kindness that he experienced in his time of need as they enter adulthood.

As their time at Solanco concluded with Wednesday’s commencement, Valedictorian Madison Mosley said she hoped her classmates never forget to just live life.

”Life is about breaking your own limits,” Mosley said. “Plan to outdo your past, not other people’s.”