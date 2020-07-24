Solanco High School’s football coach has denied allegations made in a federal civil rights lawsuit that he helped create “a racist, harassing, and hostile environment” for Black players.

The complaint, filed in June 2019 and amended five months later by two former students, who are Black, and their mother in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Allentown, alleges coach Anthony Cox used racial slurs during practice and intimidated Black players.

In a filing Friday, Cox, through his lawyer, Christopher Conrad, of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, denied the allegations and requested a judge dismiss the lawsuit.

Only one of five original counts remain against Cox after federal Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. earlier this month dismissed nearly every count in the lawsuit, including all counts against Solanco School District.

The one count against Cox states he denied plaintiffs equal protection under the law in violation of the 14th Amendment with his alleged racist behavior as football coach.

Besides calling players racial slurs, the plaintiffs allege Cox failed to protect a Black player after he approached the coach about a racist photo another student posted on social media.

The plaintiffs, in their amended complaint, sought more than $150,000 from the defendants, plus punitive damages, attorney’s fees, costs and an order directing the defendants to take part in a remedial program focused on facial hostility.