A Solanco School District elementary school will be closed to students Friday after officials learned of two COVID-19 cases among students or staff members.

All of about 200 Bart-Colerain Elementary School students in kindergarten through fifth grade will learn online for the day, school Principal Sarah Parrish said in a letter to families Thursday.

No other Solanco school is impacted by the closure.

"We recognize the anxiety and inconvenience this may cause for families," Parrish said. "We will continue working together to protect student and staff safety and provide quality instruction during these times."

With these two newly reported cases, Solanco has reported three COVID-19 cases among students or staff members. The other was reported at Quarryville Elementary School in mid-October.

Lancaster County public schools have reported at least 210 cases of COVID-19 this fall. Bart-Colerain is among about a dozen other schools that have closed temporarily because of an increase in infections.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Conestoga Valley High School, Warwick High School and La Academia Partnership Charter School have also closed to students this week.

Related coverage