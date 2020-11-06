A Solanco School District elementary school will transition to remote learning next week after officials learned of two COVID-19 cases among students or staff members.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School will transition to online learning Monday to Thursday, according to a letter Principal Sara Parrish sent parents on Friday. There will be no school on Friday, Nov. 13, due to parent-teacher conferences.

The school was closed to students on Friday because two students or staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Parrish wrote. Since then, officials completed contact tracing and consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As a result, school officials identified two "presumptive positive" students or staff members, Parrish said in the letter.

"We are in the process of notifying students and staff determined to have had 'close contact' with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those who had 'close contact' with 'presumptive positive' individuals," Parrish wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With these two newly reported cases, Solanco has reported three COVID-19 cases among students or staff members. The other was reported at Quarryville Elementary School in mid-October.

Lancaster County public schools have reported at least 210 cases of COVID-19 this fall. Bart-Colerain is among about a dozen other schools that have closed temporarily because of an increase in infections.