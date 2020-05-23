When: School board meeting, May 18.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented an update of the plan to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year.

Why it’s important: The goal is to make sure all students, parents and staff feel safe when they return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. School officials hope to reopen the schools in the district for Aug. 31, but they are developing plans for all contingencies. Planning now will allow enough time to deal with the various possible outcomes, they said.

Background: It is possible the state may dictate when schools can reopen, but the district is planning as if the decision will be left to it. The school board will be exploring new avenues of virtual learning, the use of school buildings, and the evolving roles of school nurses and health staff. They plan to increase the amount of communication with parents and guardians.

Policies: The school board will consider policy changes for the 2020-21 school year with regard to attendance and graduation, as well as the role masks would play. Social distancing would be practiced in situations such as transportation and food service.

Budget and taxes: The board is considering a 1.25% real estate tax increase to help balance the budget in the next school year, bringing the proposed millage rate to 10.9604. The amount would add $13.53 to an assessed property value of $100,000. The millage rate is currently 10.8251.

What’s next: The school board will defer adopting the final budget, postponing it from June 1 to June 15 to give officials time to understand the situation completely before moving forward.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held remotely at 7:30 p.m. June 1. A link to the meeting will appear on the Solanco website.