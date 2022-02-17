Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory wants to turn over a new leaf for Lancaster County’s funeral businesses following the conviction of former funeral director Andrew T. Scheid.

Scheid, who previously operated his namesake funeral home, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four counts of abuse of corpse and tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory hopes taking over Scheid’s foreclosed properties and renewing them will help.

Snyder Funeral Homes President Chad Snyder told LNP | LancasterOnline this week it plans to renovate and restore the former Scheid funeral home in Lancaster city at 121 S. Prince St., an 1890s Beaux-Arts style mansion with ornate woodwork, stained glass, masonry and tin moldings.

There, the Snyder family intends to create an event space the business can offer to clients looking to arrange services for the death of a loved one, or for other gatherings – a wedding rehearsal dinner, seminar or fundraising events for nonprofit organizations, Snyder said.

It also has acquired the next-door townhouse at 131 S. Prince St., which it will use as offices.

“We want to let families know that the experiences in these two properties owned by Andrew T. Scheid in recent years were not a representation of the standard of care we as funeral professionals uphold,” said Chad Snyder, president of the company. “We believe that this is the first step in healing the community and imagining a bright future for this historic property.”

The company additionally bought two Manor Township properties previously owned by Scheid. The Snyders have started work to renovate the former Scheid funeral home at 320 Old Blue Rock Road to become a crematory and the home of a Snyder-affiliated company, Cremation Services of Pennsylvania Inc. A neighboring ex-Scheid farmhouse property will become employee housing, Chad Snyder said Wednesday.

It’s the latest expansion for Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes. In June the company announced plans to open a $4 million funeral home and crematory this year in Willow Street. It will be the sixth Snyder funeral home.

In March 2021, the company opened a second crematory at its location at 3110 Lititz Pike.

Chad Snyder, along with his father Chip, vice president of Snyder Funeral Homes, and his mother Doreen, revealed their plans for their new real estate holdings after the company went to court to forcibly remove the Scheids from two of the properties after they refused to leave, according to court records.

Scheid and his partner Cassandra Byers, refused to leave a Manor Township farmhouse next to the former Scheid funeral home on Blue Rock Road, until a court order forced them out in August.

The Snyders also sought to remove Scheid’s estranged wife, Joseline, from 121 S. Prince St. She remained at an apartment in the building's upper floors after the Snyders acquired the deed in October.

She finally left the property on Monday, according to court records.

The Snyders revealed to LNP | LancasterOnline they were behind the LLCs that purchased the properties previously owned by Scheid. They all went into foreclosure in 2020.

The Snyders bought two of Scheid’s mortgages in May last year prior to obtaining ownership of the properties through sheriff’s sales. The outstanding debt totaled about $1.4 million, but the family declined to disclose the final amount they bought them for.

The farmhouse property next door on Old Blue Rock Road, for $290,000 at a January 2021 sheriff’s sale.

The fallout of Scheid’s crimes have rippled through to the rest of the funeral business in the area, the Snyders said.

“It created some unnecessary trust factors,” Chad Snyder said. Because the Snyder family operates its own crematories, “we’re able to tell folks that their loved one will never leave our care, and that was part of this issue that families had doubts,” Chad Snyder pointed out.

Now, if the deceased are cremated, more clients are choosing to see their loved ones’ bodies enter the cremation chamber so there’s no doubt that the remains they receive are legitimate, Chip Snyder said.

In the fallout of Scheid’s criminal case in early 2020, the Snyders received calls from families looking for help to address problems that stemmed from working with Scheid. In December 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of State alleged "gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct of the profession” by Scheid in violation of state funeral law, as well as a failure to “provide full and factual representation concerning aspects of the services rendered.”

“When you get a call from a family and they say, ‘Mr. Snyder can you help us, we never got our mother’s ashes or death certificate,’ that leaves you speechless,” Chip Snyder said Wednesday.

The plans to repurpose 121 S. Prince St. also offer a new chance for the funeral home to engage with the public.

Chad Snyder said the company plans to be active in the neighborhood. They have told city officials and local stakeholders that they intend to fund a light installation on Beaver Street.

New traditions

The event-space plan for the 1892 mansion also reflects how cultural changes have affected the way families mourn and honor their loved ones.

Pennsylvania is one of the few remaining states that still doesn’t allow food service at a licensed funeral home. That means embalming equipment and the storage of bodies and remains can’t be in the same building as a commercial kitchen.

If families don’t have a local church or social club they’re involved in, it’s often very difficult for grieving families to plan a reception with food and refreshments after a service, Chip Snyder said.

Also, some religious communities, particularly older ones, have become overwhelmed or ill-equipped to handle luncheons and receptions because they don’t have the same number of volunteers and members to organize them as they once did, Chip Snyder said.

In the past, Snyder Funeral Homes has organized food trucks to serve mourners after a service to avoid running afoul of the regulations.

But a new catering kitchen and banquet space, Chad Snyder said he hopes to handle gatherings as large as 200 people.

The event space at 121 S. Prince St. could accommodate a reception after a religious service elsewhere, or have a memorial service with the deceased remains on site. That arrangement is allowed under state law, Chad Snyder said.

The firm is looking to hire a new event coordinator to help manage the new space and hopes it will be up and running by the end of the year, Chad Snyder said.

For the other properties previously owned by Scheid, the farmhouse will become a staff residence, Snyder said, and 320 Old Blue Rock Road will become an additional crematory.

The president of Snyder Funeral Homes also said that he hopes the company’s commitment to being part of the surrounding neighborhood will also help restore some of that trust lost in recent years.

“That's what we want to do, we want to kind of heal that wound that was left in the community,” Chad Snyder said.

(The former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)