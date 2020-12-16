Snowfall in Lancaster County
Liam Stauffer, 8, left, and his buddy Emmett Sharlesworth, 10, took advantage of the weather to build a snowman in the front yard along Buchanan Avenue in Lancaster Monday Dec. 14, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

This post will be updated throughout the day with real-time reports of what Lancaster County is looking like. 

9:30 a.m.: Red Rose Transit buses will suspend fixed bus routes at 4 p.m. today. RRTA also announced that it is cancelling service for tomorrow (Thursday), too. 

There will be route specific trips still available and listed online. Click here for more information. 

10: 24 a.m.: Lancaster County declares a state of emergency. 

11:05 a.m.: Snow starts to fall in East Hempfield Township, according to an LNP staffer. The northern parts of the county are expected to experience heavier snow. 

11:25 a.m.: An LNP staffer reports that light snow has started to fall in Lancaster city. 

