This post will be updated throughout the day with real-time reports of what Lancaster County is looking like.
9:30 a.m.: Red Rose Transit buses will suspend fixed bus routes at 4 p.m. today. RRTA also announced that it is cancelling service for tomorrow (Thursday), too.
There will be route specific trips still available and listed online. Click here for more information.
10: 24 a.m.: Lancaster County declares a state of emergency.
Lancaster County bus service will be suspended today starting at 4 p.m. and all day tomorrow due to snow, per Dave Kilmer, Executive Director, South Central Transit Authority.— Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) December 16, 2020
11:05 a.m.: Snow starts to fall in East Hempfield Township, according to an LNP staffer. The northern parts of the county are expected to experience heavier snow.
11:25 a.m.: An LNP staffer reports that light snow has started to fall in Lancaster city.
