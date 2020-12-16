This post will be updated throughout the day with real-time reports of what Lancaster County is looking like.

9:30 a.m.: Red Rose Transit buses will suspend fixed bus routes at 4 p.m. today. RRTA also announced that it is cancelling service for tomorrow (Thursday), too.

There will be route specific trips still available and listed online. Click here for more information.

10: 24 a.m.: Lancaster County declares a state of emergency.

Lancaster County bus service will be suspended today starting at 4 p.m. and all day tomorrow due to snow, per Dave Kilmer, Executive Director, South Central Transit Authority. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) December 16, 2020

11:05 a.m.: Snow starts to fall in East Hempfield Township, according to an LNP staffer. The northern parts of the county are expected to experience heavier snow.

11:25 a.m.: An LNP staffer reports that light snow has started to fall in Lancaster city.