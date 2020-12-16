This post will be updated throughout the day with real-time reports of what Lancaster County is looking like.

1:58: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers are responding to four separate crashes in their coverage area, specifically in Clay and Warwick townships and East Petersburg Borough. Another four crashes are pending, according to the department's CrimeWatch page.

1:41 p.m.: Pequea Township officials have declared a snow emergency, instructing motorists parked along snow emergency routes to remove their vehicles from public roadways. The snow emergency will remain active for 48 hour unless officials choose to end it earlier.

12:44 p.m.: PennDOT reduced speeds to 45mph along routes 283, 30 and route 222 from route 30 to the Berks County line. PennDOT also urged motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel.

12:37 p.m.: More than two dozen vehicle crashes have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Most are issued as "non-injury" incidents.

One caller said a jeep rolled over in East Drumore Township and reported icy conditions along Holtwood Road and Fishing Creek, according to dispatch.

12:26 p.m.: Snow starts to cover major roadways in the county. Minor crashes have been reported, causing some backups in traffic.

11:25 a.m.: An LNP staffer reports that light snow has started to fall in Lancaster city.

11:05 a.m.: Snow starts to fall in East Hempfield Township, according to an LNP staffer. The northern parts of the county are expected to experience heavier snow.

Tire tracks in a field along the 1400 block of Eshelman Mill Road in Willow Street start the painting of a scenic picture. #decemberstorm2020 ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/tT9KbNai4k — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) December 16, 2020

10: 24 a.m.: Lancaster County declares a state of emergency.

Lancaster County bus service will be suspended today starting at 4 p.m. and all day tomorrow due to snow, per Dave Kilmer, Executive Director, South Central Transit Authority. — Carter Walker (@CarterLNP) December 16, 2020

9:30 a.m.: Red Rose Transit buses will suspend fixed bus routes at 4 p.m. today. RRTA also announced that it is cancelling service for tomorrow (Thursday), too.