As much as 5 inches of snow fell across Lancaster County on Saturday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Snow began falling around sunrise, dropping between 4 and 5 inches across much of the county through the early afternoon, meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said.

The highest recorded snowfall was in Millersville, which saw exactly 5 inches fall throughout the day. Lititz recorded exactly 4 inches of snow, and Tyburski said it was possible some areas had as much as 6 inches of snow.

The snowfall was preceded by a period of light rain that began around 4 a.m., according to Lancaster Airport weather records. Temperatures dropped from the mid-40s to below freezing throughout the morning, leading to the onset of snowfall around 7:30 a.m., which picked up in intensity about half an hour later.

Moderate to heavy snowfall continued until around 11 a.m. before tapering off to occasional flurries of varying intensity throughout the afternoon, Tyburski said.

The sudden snowfall was enough to cause issues on roads in some areas. Several crashes were reported across the county throughout the morning, including one that closed a portion of the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Lancaster and Reading exits around 10 a.m.

Sudden whiteout conditions caused as many as six crashes within a span of minutes along eastbound Route 283 in Mount Joy Township on Saturday afternoon, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said. Between 10 and 15 vehicles were involved in the crashes between mile markers 16.2 and 17.8, north of Mount Joy, around 2:20 p.m.

At least one person was hospitalized due to the crash, which left Route 283 shut down in both directions between the Rheems/Elizabethtown exit at Cloverleaf Road and the Mount Joy exit at Route 772.

Multiple other crashes involved vehicles colliding into telephone or utility poles, including one in Martic Township in the 1000 block of Truce Road just before 10 a.m. and another in West Donegal Township in the 300 block of Maytown Road around 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported in either crash, the supervisor said.

One Bart Township home in the 1200 block of Valley Road was damaged after a tree fell onto it at 10:19 a.m., leaving a hole in the roof. Emergency crews helped place a tarp on the roof, according to the supervisor.

The storms also caused outages that left as many as 4,000 PPL customers without power around 11 a.m., according to PPL’s power outage map. About 500 of those outages in the Mount Joy area were caused by either a tripped breaker or blown fuse.

Utility wires were reported to have been damaged or fallen in various locations in the county throughout the day.

No other major instances of storm damage were reported.

Tomorrow is forecast to be cloudy with a high temperature near 34 degrees that could feel much colder due to gusty winds as high as 22 mph. Temperatures tomorrow night should drop into the low-20s.