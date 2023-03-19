Winter typically is the season for layoffs at Concept Excavating as falling temperatures and snow-covered, frozen ground make it hard to get work done.

With less work, Reid Martin, owner of the Ephrata Township-based business, is usually forced to lay off half of his 35 employees for at least one month.

But a mild winter season that has produced less than an inch of snow to date has allowed Reid to cut his workers’ hours instead of their jobs.

“We were blessed to have a lot of work to do and blessed to have the weather to do it,” Martin said.

While contractors were able to work through most of the mild winter and local municipalities didn’t have to spend much of their winter budgets, businesses that plow snow or sell winter gear for work and play probably were left feeling as bummed as kids hoping for hours of fun on their favorite sledding hills.

“It’s probably the least amount of snow we’ve done in 10 years,” said Matt Kulp, owner of Showcase Lawnworks, an East Earl Township-based landscaping company that offers snow removal during the winter.

According to data from the Millersville University Weather Information Center, only 0.9 inches of snow has fallen in Lancaster County this winter season, which the center defines as the period from October through April.

With 42 days remaining this winter season, the county is on pace to shatter its previous low of 4 inches from the 1949-50 season.

This winter season also has been warmer than usual, with the county’s average mean temperature 4.6 degrees higher than its average of 41 degrees, said Kyle Elliott, the weather information center’s director.

“If you’re a snow lover, this winter pattern has been your worst nightmare,” Elliott said.

Concept Excavating has been able to avoid weather-related stoppages at several projects during the mild winter including Wyndale, the 96-unit, single-family Clay Township subdivision where it worked earlier this month.

Wyndale is about a month and a half ahead of schedule because crews have been able to do the site preparation work that is especially susceptible to cold weather, said Dave Schreder, vice president of land development for Landmark Homes, the project’s developer.

Installing curbing typically requires temperatures of at least 45 degrees or the use of special thermal blankets. During most winters it can be impossible, Schreder said.

Temperatures from March 1-9 ranged from a low of 45 degrees to a high of 59, according to the weather information center.

“Our site earth moving, infrastructure and site development on all our active communities has continued without any slowdowns at normal pace as the rest of the year, which is unusual,” Schreder said.

Snow plows idled

While the mild weather has been convenient for contractors, for those who transition their businesses to snow removal during the winter season, it’s been unexpected.

Showcase Lawnworks, like many landscaping firms, relies on plowing snow for income and hours for workers during a traditionally slow season. This year that work mostly dried up, Kulp said.

“Our guys count on some hours for snow removal that aren’t there,” he said.

Showcase has contracts with many local businesses to clear snow, but they only pay if it actually snows. And while Kulp knows mild winters aren’t uncommon, he still has to be prepared to provide services if the weather changes – which means buying salt and other materials he now won’t be able to use until next year.

“If you’re not prepared for it, it can wreak havoc on your business,” Kulp said.

To help offset any lost business due to the lack of snow, Showcase Lawnworks shifted gears and began planting work earlier for customers. Workers also have been pruning trees and shrubs, which can be done even during a cold winter.

“When they start enjoying the outside in the spring and summer, their projects are done and they didn’t have to wait for it,” Kulp said of his customers.

Snow equipment retailers

The mild weather was also tough on businesses that sell equipment for working and playing in the snow.

For Era Ski and Bike Shop in Manheim Township, the mild winter had people coming in earlier in the season to buy and repair bikes but diminished winter sales and rental of ski and snowboard equipment.

Overall, the business took a hit this winter because snow sports-related sales just didn’t happen.

“I’d say it’s not good. It would be better if we had a snowy winter,” said Todd Kreider, an owner of the shop at 830 Flory Mill Road, who declined to estimate the winter sales decline.

Also missing out because of the warmer weather was Bomberger’s in Warwick Township, which had been fully stocked with snow blowers, snow throwers, salt, and shovels ahead of winter.

Will Rothenberger, president of the home and hardware store, said supply chain issues made it difficult to stock for previous winters, but the bottlenecks had eased for this year.

“You almost had a perfect storm – obviously not a snowstorm – of inventory became available last year, so we were finally able to get some product that would be storm-centric during the winter. And then we didn’t have a winter,” Rothenberger said.

While Bomberger’s did some discounting on winter items, Rothenberger said most of the inventory will be stored until next winter, adding that even a late-season storm would not do much for sales since most customers have moved on to thinking about spring, which begins Monday.

The loss from sales of winter merchandise was partly made up for by equipment rentals and sales of birding-related items as well as disc golf equipment, something relatively new for Bomberger’s.

“As a local you want to hit a winter where it’s nice and you can enjoy the benefits of winter, but you don’t want it to be too much winter because that can be a pain, as well,” he said. “Certainly, from the business standpoint, when we have a white winter we do much better than when we don’t.”

The sledding hill behind Bomberger’s store at 555 Furnace Hills Pike also barely got used on the few days when there was a dusting of snow.

“It was more mud bogging than anything else because it melted so quickly,” Rothenberger said.

Road crews busy, but not plowing snow

Snow plows were a rare sight on Lancaster County roads this winter as road crews only had to treat roads a handful of times, and plowed snow even less.

Manheim Township maintains 151 miles of roads – the most of any municipality in Lancaster County.

Annually the township orders 3,000 tons of road salt. This year, it only had to salt its roads three times – using just 10% of the salt it ordered, according to Bill Sauers, the township’s public works director.

“We’re usually prepared for much more. This is definitely unusual,” Sauers said.

Conoy Township Supervisor Steve Mohr, who has been plowing the township’s roads since the 1980s, can only recall one other winter where so little winter maintenance was needed. During some winters, crews have to treat the roads 14 to 15 times a month, he said.

Road crews in boroughs and townships around the county have been taking advantage of the warmer weather.

Mohr said Conoy Township spent more time maintaining its section of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which saw more users due to the warm weather, and got a head start maintaining playing fields.

“We’re doing things that would normally be a mad rush come April,” Mohr said.

Others, like Columbia Borough, finished crack sealing its roads a month ahead of schedule, which means patching and other road work can start earlier.

West Cocalico Township Roadmaster Tom Showalter has always planned maintenance projects for the winter in case snow doesn’t materialize. He said this year presented more opportunities for projects than any other in his 15 years as roadmaster.

Municipalities have barely touched their snow removal budgets – which are mostly funded through state fuel taxes. They have saved on road salt, overtime, and wear and tear on vehicles. West Cocalico has used just $9,574 of its $60,000 winter maintenance budget, and just $7,738 of its $50,600 budget for snow removal wages and overtime. But township officials say they also must be cautious with their funds, knowing that a big storm can use up that budget quickly.

Lancaster County has seen late winter season snowstorms. A March 20-21 storm dumped 17.5 inches of snow on the county in 2018. Eighteen inches of snow fell on the county on March 13, 1993. And 6 inches of snow fell on April 6, 1982, followed by an extra 2.4 inches three days later, according to the weather information center.

“You have to prepare for the snow whether it comes or not,” Showalter said.

Lancaster city budgeted $225,000 for snow removal this year, and while it is on track to use less than half of that, city public works director Stephen Campbell said it has to stretch its funds through December. Based on long-range forecasts for next winter, Campbell said he wants the city to be prepared for more snow. He did say he may look at shifting some funds to pave streets this summer.

“We will be judicious,” Campbell said.

The state Department of Transportation’s District 8 has used only half of its $18.5 million snow-removal budget this year. District 8 covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.

Columbia has used less than 10% of its $19,000 snow removal budget this year. Overtime costs were almost nonexistent. Borough Public Works Manager Jake Graham said the leftover funds will be useful in future seasons, when winter weather inevitably returns to the area.

“We’re gonna get paid back. Usually you do,” Graham said.

