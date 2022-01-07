Less than a week after an unseasonably warm New Year’s Day, winter has truly arrived, bringing with it snow, ice and bone-chilling temperatures.
The first snowstorm of 2022 – and the first real one of the season -- left 2 to 5 inches on the ground around Lancaster County by Friday morning. That quick burst of winter weather was followed by a cold air mass that was nudging temperatures down toward the teens, where they were expected to settle early this morning.
The second half of the weekend will start with freezing rain that will bring a fresh set of hazardous driving conditions.
After putting speed limit restrictions in place for state roadways Thursday night and then lifting them Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued new warnings Friday afternoon about the potential for icy roadways this weekend.
“Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.
Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, warned motorists to exercise extreme caution Sunday morning, or just stay home.
“Travel could be a nightmare for anybody traveling on Sunday morning. The roads will likely be just a sheet of ice,” he said.
Conditions will improve by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, Elliott said.
Looking ahead, Elliot says Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some of the lowest temperatures in several years, as overnight temperatures dip to the single digits in some areas. Although wintry temperatures have found a home and in and there’s some snow on the ground now, Elliott said he doesn’t see any big snowstorms on the immediate horizon.
“The overall pattern, in my opinion, doesn’t favor a major snowstorm, at least in the next 7 to 10 days,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, 5.2 inches of snow fell in Bainbridge in Conoy Township. Other snowfall amounts reported by the weather service include:
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Wind blows snow off rooftops in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow blankets a field in northwestern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow sits on a tree in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
A plow scrapes snow from the road near Rheems on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Elizabethtown Fire Department Captain AJ Huber shovels snow off a sidewalk along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Elizabethtown Fire Company firefighter Kendra Neideigh shovels snow along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Wind blows snow off the roof of a building in Elizabethtown on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Snow covers new tractors for sale along South Railroad Avenue in New Holland Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Brandon Goss, with Goss Family Landscaping and Property Services, clears the snow off the side walk along Brubaker Avenue in New Holland Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
An Amish man pushes his scooter through the snow on Cats Back Road in West Earl Twp. Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Ben Schnettler, 15, rides his dirt bike through the snow along Cloister Avenue in Ephrata Borough Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Christopher Weaver, 13, rides his snowmobile in a field along Carpenter Road in Warwick Twp. Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Sledders make their way back up Bomberger's Hill in Warwick Twp. Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Snow covers a toy train in the Lititz Spring Park Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Wind blows snow off rooftops in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a field in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a field in northwestern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow sits on a tree in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow drifts cover a road in northern Lancaster County on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A plow scrapes snow from the road near Rheems on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Elizabethtown Fire Department Captain AJ Huber shovels snow off a sidewalk along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Elizabethtown Fire Company firefighter Kendra Neideigh shovels snow along East Willow Street on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Wind blows snow off the roof of a building in Elizabethtown on Friday, January 7, 2022. An overnight snowstorm dropped the first accumulating snow of the season, with reports between 3 and 5 inches measured around the county.
Show, driven by high wind, blows across Habecker Church Road in Manor Township Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Lancaster County-Wide Communications’ live incident website showed only a handful of vehicle accidents at a time throughout the day Friday and into the evening, although many first responders referenced icy conditions on many roadways.
Early Friday evening the Manor Township Police Department reported numerous disabled vehicles on Donnerville Road between Blue Rock Road and Columbia Avenue where they reported “icy conditions and deep snow drifts.”
Thirteen county public school districts closed Friday. The remaining three – Elizabethtown Area, Manheim Central and Manheim Township – switched to virtual learning. Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite both closed for the day.
Franklin & Marshall College, Millersville University and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology delayed the start of classes to 10 a.m. Friday.