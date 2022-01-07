Less than a week after an unseasonably warm New Year’s Day, winter has truly arrived, bringing with it snow, ice and bone-chilling temperatures.

The first snowstorm of 2022 – and the first real one of the season -- left 2 to 5 inches on the ground around Lancaster County by Friday morning. That quick burst of winter weather was followed by a cold air mass that was nudging temperatures down toward the teens, where they were expected to settle early this morning.

The second half of the weekend will start with freezing rain that will bring a fresh set of hazardous driving conditions.

After putting speed limit restrictions in place for state roadways Thursday night and then lifting them Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued new warnings Friday afternoon about the potential for icy roadways this weekend.

“Any icing presents a challenge because rain will wash away some material, and ice is less visible to motorists than snow,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.

Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, warned motorists to exercise extreme caution Sunday morning, or just stay home.

“Travel could be a nightmare for anybody traveling on Sunday morning. The roads will likely be just a sheet of ice,” he said.

Conditions will improve by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, Elliott said.

Looking ahead, Elliot says Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some of the lowest temperatures in several years, as overnight temperatures dip to the single digits in some areas. Although wintry temperatures have found a home and in and there’s some snow on the ground now, Elliott said he doesn’t see any big snowstorms on the immediate horizon.

“The overall pattern, in my opinion, doesn’t favor a major snowstorm, at least in the next 7 to 10 days,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service, 5.2 inches of snow fell in Bainbridge in Conoy Township. Other snowfall amounts reported by the weather service include:

— 5 inches in Mount Joy Township

— 4.5 inches in Manheim

— 4.5 inches in Millersville

— 4.3 inches in Mount Joy Borough

— 4.2 inches in Willow Street

— 3.8 inches in New Holland

— 3.6 inches in Gap (Salisbury Township)

— 3.5 inches in East Petersburg

— 3.5 inches in Lititz

— 3.5 inches in Adamstown

— 3.3 inches in Churchtown (Caernarvon Township)

— 3 inches in Ephrata Borough

— 2 inches in Holtwood (Martic Township)

Lancaster County-Wide Communications’ live incident website showed only a handful of vehicle accidents at a time throughout the day Friday and into the evening, although many first responders referenced icy conditions on many roadways.

Early Friday evening the Manor Township Police Department reported numerous disabled vehicles on Donnerville Road between Blue Rock Road and Columbia Avenue where they reported “icy conditions and deep snow drifts.”

Thirteen county public school districts closed Friday. The remaining three – Elizabethtown Area, Manheim Central and Manheim Township – switched to virtual learning. Lancaster Catholic and Lancaster Mennonite both closed for the day.

Franklin & Marshall College, Millersville University and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology delayed the start of classes to 10 a.m. Friday.

Click here for a full, searchable list of closing and delays.

Snow is not in the forecast through the weekend or next week, according to AccuWeather.

The high Friday was expected to be 30 degrees, with a low of 17 Friday night. Saturday will be cold with a high of 32 and a low of 22. Sunday will be rainy with a high of 40 and a low of 27.