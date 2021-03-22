Saturday marked the first day of spring, and the end of a winter that meteorological records show brought more snow than any season since 2015.

Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township measured 26 inches of snowfall since December, half a foot above that site’s unofficial historical average of about 20 inches, according to Michael Colbert, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The last time Lancaster County saw more than 20 inches of snow was in 2016, Colbert said. The county hasn’t seen as much snowfall as it had this year since it got 30 inches of snow in 2015.

The unusually large amount of snowfall is a far cry from last year, when Safe Harbor Dam measured just 4.3 inches of snow.

“It was definitely a classic Pennsylvania winter,” Colbert said. “It was a big difference from the year prior, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen that much snow.”

The season’s biggest snowstorm came between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, when 12.5 inches were measured in Harrisburg, according to Dan Tomaso, meteorologist with ABC27. The second largest snowstorm of the winter came on Dec. 16-17, when 11.2 inches were measured in Harrisburg and about 12 inches in Millersville.

Sizeable snowstorms were also recorded on Feb. 7, Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 26, Tomaso said. A mixture of snowfall and rain totaling 0.3 inches was recorded between Dec. 14 and Dec. 25.

In all, Harrisburg measured 36 inches of snowfall this winter, above their average of 30 inches, Tomaso said.

Similarly, 36 inches of snow was measured in nearby Middletown, 50% above that area’s historical snowfall average of 24 inches.

“It was a winter where were we did get quite a few storms that lined up where we had moisture and relatively cold air in place at the same time, allowing for good snowfall,” Colbert said.

While the winter may have brought more snow than usual, temperatures were actually slightly warmer than average, Colbert said. The average temperature at the Lancaster County Airport between December and February was 34.1 degrees, about 2.5 degrees warmer than the county’s historical average.

Records at the Lancaster County Airport only go back to 1999, but the average temperature over the winter in nearby Harrisburg was 34.7 degrees, compared to a historical average of 32.2 degrees.

Though warmer than usual, the winter of 2020-21 was still colder than last year, when the average temperature was 37 degrees, Colbert said.

February’s temperature was 0.1 degrees lower than average – a sizeable difference, according to Tomaso. Harrisburg received 19.7 inches of snowfall that month, 9.2 percent above its historical February average.

One aspect of the winter that stood out to Colbert was the lack of warm days. Temperatures in State College rarely went above 50 degrees – a rarity in recent years.

“It was just a prolonged period of pretty normal winter temperatures,” he said. “We never really got any of those shocks of warm air, like we have in recent winters.”

The results of the winter of 2020-21 match closely with the National Weather Service’s outlook, which projected above normal temperatures and near normal levels of precipitation with equal chances of being above or below average, Colbert said.

Temperatures are expected to continue to trend slightly warmer than normal in the eastern United States heading into the spring, Colbert said. The region is projected to have equal chances of receiving above or below average precipitation over the next three months. Even with the coming sprig, Lancaster County could still see some snow, according to AccuWeather’s spring forecast. Cold, winter-like weather is expected in the Northeast and Midwest until early April. The county will also be at a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms through May, AccuWeather projects.