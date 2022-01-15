Lancaster County could see several inches of snow fall beginning Sunday night, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

About two to four inches of snow will begin to fall shortly after sunset, likely sometime between 5 and 7 p.m., said meteorologist Craig Evanego.

The snow will continue to fall until around midnight, when it will become a wintry mix of rain and snow as temperatures rise. A period of plain rain will then continue until just before daybreak Monday.

Slightly heavier amounts of snow could fall in some northern parts of the county, though “but probably not a big difference,” Evanego said.

Motorists should be cautious Sunday evening as roads begin to fill with snow and can become hazardous. Road conditions should improve throughout the day Monday.

Steady precipitation should end around sunrise.

Winter storm warnings and watches were issued in much of central Pennsylvania, though one had not been issued in Lancaster County by Saturday afternoon.

Monday will also be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 55 mph throughout the day.