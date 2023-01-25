A winter storm will likely bring snow and some mixed precipitation to Lancaster County today.

While predictions earlier this week called for accumulating snow, a shift in the storm's track has forecasters dialing back predictions.

The National Weather Service in State College predicts rain and snow for most of the day before changing over entirely to rain after 4 p.m. The agency predicts less than an inch of snow or sleet accumulation, but areas in higher elevations could see higher snowfall amounts.

Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center, said Tuesday the storm shifted farther north and west, and that the biggest effect from the storm will be wed roads during the evening commute.

NWS issued a winter weather advisory for both Lancaster and York counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Here's a look at the road conditions throughout the county, as well as a link to PPL's outage map. To report a power outage, visit www.pplelectric.com/outage or call 1-800-DIAL-PPL (1-800-342-5775).