At first, there was fear. Fear of destruction. Fear of loss. Fear of dying.

Then, when the tornado had passed, heartbreak.

Finally, when the community had come out in full force to lend a hand, to pick up debris, there were hugs, tears and awe.

“This is the way we all should be. Honestly, it made me cry,” Paul Trefny, a resident of northeast Lancaster County, told a reporter in the days after a tornado packing 105 mph winds chewed through a mobile home park near the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

In a year whose weather was mostly unremarkable, at least in Lancaster County, the May 19 tornado served as a reminder of nature’s ability to uproot trees, homes and lives; across Pennsylvania, 33 other communities sustained tornado hits, the third-most in more than half a century.

But it also served as a reminder of how neighbors, family and friends pull together to help each other.

Here’s a look back at the tornado and a few other other notable weather moments from 2019.

In like a lion

March was unusually cold — nearly 3 degrees colder than normal, according to Millersville University Weather Information Center data. Overnight lows dipped below freezing on 22 of the 31 nights. The average temperature was 38.4 degrees. The average for all Marches since 1914 is 41.3 degrees.

March went out like a lamb, though. The final two days were 72 and 62 degrees, respectively.

But snow lovers disappointed

When it came to snow?

Meh.

We got just over 26 inches of it in the calendar year, which is close to average.

The largest storm of the year, on March 3 and 4, dropped 6.5 inches of snow in eastern parts of the county, and an inch or so less than that elsewhere. More than 30 vehicle crashes were reported. But we escaped any crippling Nor’easter.

The May tornado

The tornado formed at 8:03 p.m. on May 19 near the Oak Ridge mobile home park, south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the village of Schoeneck. It tracked northeast across Wollups Hill Road and along Kline Road before dissipating just east of Kline Road and north of the turnpike at around 8:05 p.m. The tornado was about 125 yards wide, or about 5 yards wider than the length of a football field, counting the end zones. It damaged dozens of homes and felled at least 100 trees.

Three people were injured by flying debris. But no one died.

June? It wasn’t so humid

So maybe it wasn’t the best pool weather. But for enjoying the outdoors in the daytime and evenings without breaking a sweat? June was pretty swell. The daytime highs broke 90 only twice, in fact. And the average daytime temperature was about 81.

There were no sweltering heat waves.

July and August? They were humid

Really humid.

There were no record highs, but the overnight temperatures made you want to crank up the air conditioning — if you were fortunate enough to have it. The overnights were sticky and often didn’t get below the mid-70s. The overnight average was about 67 degrees in July— more than 4 degrees above normal — and 64 degrees in August — nearly 3 degrees above normal, according to Millersville University data.

It stayed warm into the fall

Really warm.

September and October were “almost like late summer at times,” said Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst.

Oct. 2, in fact, was the hottest on record in Lancaster County.

The 92-year-old heat record fell around noon, when temperatures in Lancaster County climbed to 90 degrees.

“We have officially hit 90 degrees at the MU Weather Center — this is only the 10th time we’ve hit 90 degrees in October over our 105-year climatology record in Lancaster,” Horst wrote that day. “Interestingly, only 3 of those 90° days occurred in the last 78 years .. with the other 7 btwn 1914-1941.”

The previous record of 88 was set in 1927, Dan Pydynowski, a meteorologist at AccuWeather in State College, said.

September ended 3.5 degrees above average, and October 4 degrees above average, according to Millersville University’s data.

Dry September, rainy October

It rained on only five of September’s 30 days, leaving the month more than 2 inches below average. That changed the following month.

It rained on 14 of October’s 31 days; Millersville recorded nearly 6 inches of rain, almost double the average for that month.