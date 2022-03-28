A snow squall is under effect for parts of central Pennsylvania, for northern Lancaster County.

The warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m., according to National Weather Service in State College.

"Several bands of dangerous snow squalls were intersecting a line extending from Bloserville to Rockville to Lickdale to Fredericksburg, moving east southeast at 35 mph," according to the weather agency. Blowing snow that could result in extremely low visibility is possible.

Area that could be affected in Lancaster County include Lancaster, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Columbia and Lititz.