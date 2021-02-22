Snow across Lancaster County

A snow covered Winters Leadership Memorial along the rail trail in EphrataThursday Feb. 18, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A snow squall warning has been issued for Lancaster County and other counties in central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

The warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m., NWS said. 

"A dangerous snow squall was along the leading edge of a band of heavy snow moving rapidly across central Pennsylvania," NWS said in the warning. 

Snow squalls can quickly cover roads with snow and have the potential for flash freezes on interstates and highways, NWS said. 

Whiteout conditions are possible during the warning. 

Lancaster County is predicted to get somewhere between 1 and 5 inches of snow Monday morning, mostly before 3 p.m. 

Click here for more information on Monday's weather. 

