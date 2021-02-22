A snow squall warning has been issued for Lancaster County and other counties in central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The warning is in effect until 9:45 a.m., NWS said.

"A dangerous snow squall was along the leading edge of a band of heavy snow moving rapidly across central Pennsylvania," NWS said in the warning.

Snow squalls can quickly cover roads with snow and have the potential for flash freezes on interstates and highways, NWS said.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 AM EST for I-83 near Harrisburg, PA; I-76, US-222, US-30, US-322 near Lancaster, PA; I-83 near New Freedom--Shrewsbury, PA--MD and I-83, US-30 near York, PA. pic.twitter.com/ESuAmpvjbb — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 22, 2021

Whiteout conditions are possible during the warning.

Lancaster County is predicted to get somewhere between 1 and 5 inches of snow Monday morning, mostly before 3 p.m.

