Lancaster County could see up to three inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
With snow often comes hazardous road conditions, said the weather service.
Lancaster County is currently under a winter weather advisory. The advisory began at noon and will end at 7 p.m. tonight.
Currently under the advisory, Elizabethtown School District send a text alerting parents and guardians that due to deteriorating school bus runs maybe see delays.
Here's an hour-by-hour look of the vehicle crashes happening in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon:
3 p.m.
- Vehicle accident with no injuries at Camp Road and Municipal Line, Rapho Township, reported at 3:46 p.m.
- CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuries at Turnpike and Freys Roads, West Donegal Township, reported at 3:42 p.m.
- Vehicle accident with no injuries at Mount Gretna and Prospect Road, Mount Joy Township, reported at 3:38 p.m.
- CLEARED: Traffic hazard on highway at Route 283 and Milton Grove Road, Rapho Township, reported at 3:34 p.m.
- Vehicle accident with no injuries at Mount Gretna and Bellaire Roads, Mount Joy Township, reported at 3:28 p.m.
- CLEARED: Vehicle accident with entrapment at Old Mill and Meadow Valley Roads, Ephrata Borough, reported at 3:16 p.m.
- CLEARED: Vehicle accident at North Plum Street and New Holland Avenue, Lancaster City, reported at 3:12 p.m.
- CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuries at Route 283 East and North Strickler Road, Rapho Township, reported at 3:10 p.m.
- CLEARED: Vehicle accident with no injuries at Hershey Road and Veterans Drive, Mount Joy Township, reported at 2:55 p.m.