Lancaster County could see upward of two inches of snow between Sunday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures are also expected to stay in the 30s.

Eric Horst, who was formerly the director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, said that Saturday’s freezing temperatures (with a wind chill of about 19 degrees) began a four-day spree of the year’s coldest weather.

“This sets the stage for a chance of a couple/few inches of snow (or snow-sleet mix) Monday night into Tuesday midday,” Horst tweeted.

Today thru Tuesday will be the coldest of 2021 so far with high temps struggling to reach ~32 degrees. This sets the stage for a chance of a couple/few inches of snow (or snow-sleet mix) Monday night into Tuesday midday. Developing... — E. Horst (@HorstWeather) January 23, 2021

Temperatures will stay in the low-30s on Sunday, NWS said.

A rain-snow mix is expected to begin sometime after 1 p.m. on Monday, NWS said.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for a chance of snow and freezing rain, mostly before 1 p.m. With a high near 35.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, expected snowfall amounts are 2 to 3 inches throughout the county, according to NWS.

