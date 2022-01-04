Snow is expected in Lancaster County on Thursday and there's a good chance the county will see accumulations of more than an inch.

Some areas in the county could see between 1 to 6 inches of snow during a 15-hour window Thursday night into Friday morning.

It also depends on how an incoming storm approaches the region, according to Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center.

"A shift in the (storm's) track could be the difference between 1-3 inches and 3 to 6 inches," Elliott said. He added that the storm's intensity also could determine how much snow falls in the county.

Given that the storm is still a few days away, Elliott said it is tricky forecast an exact amount of snow.

As far as what to expect for an average snowfall, there's "still quite a bit of uncertainty," Mike Colbert said, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Colbert said that Lancaster County will likely get between 2 to 4 inches of snow, aligning with Elliott's outlook.

"Higher terrain in the southern and eastern parts of Lancaster County, like Welsh Mountain, has the best chance to receive 3 to 6 (inches)," Elliott said.

Currently, NWS says there's a 90% chance of snow on Thursday night.

"There looks to be about a 15-hour window where snow could fall, between 8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday," Elliott said. He expects about 8 to 10 hours of snowfall to happen in that period.

Colbert said a majority of the snowfall will happen before sunrise on Friday.

The snow will likely stick around for a while, too, as temperatures are expected to be around 32 on Friday.

"The Friday commute will definitely be a tricky one," Elliott said, warning commuters to take extra caution, especially between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Friday afternoon will also be windy, with average wind gusts around 15-20 mph, Colbert said. Some gusts could reach upward of 30 mph.

"That'll put wind chills in the mid-teens," Colbert said. And that will only go down heading into the weekend.

Colbert estimated Saturday will feel like 10 degrees, factoring in the wind chill.

This storm system is different than the one that covered parts of Virginia, Delaware and New Jersey on Monday, but it does emphasize the impacts snowstorms can have based on their track and intensity.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm was relatively weak in intensity, but showing a progressive pattern, according to Elliott. However, that could all change.

Elliott said that if the storm tracks 25 to 50 miles northwest or gains in intensity, that could be the difference between 1-3 inches of snow and 3-6 inches of snow for the entire county.

"This is our best set-up this season (for accumulating more than an inch of snow)," Elliott said. "But things are shifting fast."