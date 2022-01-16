A winter weather advisory has been issued in much of central Pennsylvania in anticipation of hazardous conditions tonight as snow begins to fall in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The weather advisory, issued in Lancaster, Franklin, Perry, Cumberland, Adams and York counties, will be in effect between 1 p.m. today and 1 p.m. tomorrow.

An expected two to four inches of snow began falling in the late afternoon, around 4:30 p.m. Snowfall could be moderate to heavy at times, making travel in the area difficult during the evening hours, said meteorologist Craig Evanego.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are urging motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as roads are covered in snow and ice.

Multiple crashes from across the county began being reported through Lancaster County-Wide Communications just before 4:30 p.m., right as the snow began to fall

At least one crash involved a vehicle overturning on a snow-covered Blackburn Road east of Route 222 in Little Britain Township just after 4:30 p.m. No one was injured in the crash, a supervisor said.

Some northwestern parts of the county could see more snow, possibly as many as three to four inches, Evanego said. Snow accumulation will decrease farther south, toward the Maryland border.

The snow will transition to a wintry mix of rain and snow later in the evening, possibly as early as 8 or 9 p.m.

The wintry mix will become plain rain as temperatures continue to rise to about 40 degrees overnight. Temperatures will then drop back into the 30s tomorrow as the day goes on.

Some lingering drizzle or flurries could last into the morning, but most precipitation should be over by sunrise.

Tonight will also be breezy, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph possible. Tomorrow will also be blustery, with gusts of 40 mph or higher possible.