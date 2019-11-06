Anyone hoping for staying snow Thursday should prepare to be disappointed, according to Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst's latest forecast.

In a tweet shortly before noon Wednesday, Horst wrote "Tomorrow's rain (perhaps a few wet flakes at the end) will be followed by the season's first Arctic blast."

He expounded in an email to LNP, writing that "As things stand now, it’s nothing worth mongering….although parts of northern PA and higher terrain central PA may get a couple inches."

The blast is the bigger story, according to Horst, with the next seven to 10 days unseasonably cold and wind chills in the 20s and 30s Friday.

Horst's forecast for Thursday is in line with a National Weather Service at State College tweet earlier Wednesday, which showed a 0% chance that Lancaster, Lebanon or Harrisburg areas would get 2 inches of snow Thursday.

NWS predicted that rain will turn to snow Thursday as a cold front crosses central Pennsylvania, saying "accumulations by Friday morning will be highest in the northern tier, while hardly any snow will stick south and east of I-81."

AccuWeather's forecast calls for rain starting about 4 p.m. Thursday, with the temperature dropping to about 40 degrees by 11 p.m. and 31 degrees by 7 a.m.

Looking ahead, Horst predicted the weekend will be "dry, cool, and less windy" with highs of about 45 degrees Saturday and 54 degrees Sunday.

"Another Arctic front will arrive next Tuesday, possibly accompanied by a low pressure system out of the south. Much too early for snowy details, but expect the mongering to begin in 3, 2, 1...," he wrote.

First snow averages

Historically, Horst said, the average date of first 1” of snow in Lancaster is Dec. 10.

"However, many years we get flurries or a small accumulation in November," he said. "Last year we had 6” on November 15th—that was a very rare event to get that much snow (in Lancaster) before Thanksgiving."

LNP reported that 2018 snow was Lancaster County's second-worst pre-Thanksgiving snow storm on record and "all but paralyzed motorists around Lancaster County for most of the day and night."

Sleet and freezing rain were mixed in but it was the 5- to 7-inch wet snow — more than was forecast — that turned roads everywhere into slushy skating rinks.

The county's biggest pre-Thanksgiving snowfall was 13.5 inches on Nov. 5, 1953.

See the tweets

