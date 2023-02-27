The arrival of snow geese at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens is an annual pastime in Lancaster County each year, and 2023 saw the nomadic birds return earlier than usual from their winter migration.

Geese began popping up as early as December 2022 at Middle Creek, far sooner than the usual February-to-March window, likely due to the warmer temperatures across the county this winter.

However, a byproduct of that weather, plus the lack of major snowfall, could be a smaller peak number of snow geese than 2022. Middle Creek Biological & Visitor Manager Lauren Ferreri estimates the current 2023 peak of 79,000 birds may be the highest for this season, far lower than the 105,000 from last year.

"Snow geese are a very nomadic species, so it is hard to predict exactly what they will do and every year is very different," Ferreri said in an email. "I think it may be reasonable to say that our peak has already occurred, but it might not have been a peak at all based on numbers from previous years."

Ferreri noted the warmer temperatures have contributed to an absence of frozen lakes and ponds for the geese to gather. In turn, food availability in roosting areas has increased.

Aside from temperatures and food availability, migration patterns can also be affected by changes to roosting space and outside disturbances, such as hunting, which is common in the Chesapeake Bay area.

Ferreri speculated that those factors could have led to migrations spreading out over a longer period, leading to a lower peak number.

"I still believe that we could be seeing the same numbers of birds, but the first snow geese started showing up here in late December," she said. "Usually they do not show up until February most years. It is hard to know that the birds we see today are the same birds we see tomorrow."

Ferreri couldn't give a firm prediction as to when the full northern migration will move through Middle Creek, but she did say she "wouldn't be surprised" if it was finished up by the end of February, adding that only time and weather will dictate that.