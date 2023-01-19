It's the heart of the winter season, and that means it's time for the snow geese to call Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area home as they make their migration back north, giving locals ample time to observe them.

Unlike years past when colder temperatures meant the geese could arrive later than usual, 2023's relatively warmer weather could bring the birds to Middle Creek earlier than the expected February-to-March window, according to Lauren Ferreri, Middle Creek Biological & Visitor Manager.

"Unless the forecast changes, I would expect the birds to be a little earlier than average, peaking in February vs. March," she wrote in an email.

Snow geese and tundra swans typically begin their journey back north when the first new plant shoots emerge at the beginning of spring, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Most waterfowl look for unfrozen lakes and fields lacking snow. Given that Lancaster County hasn't had any major snowfalls this winter, that could move the birds' arrival up.

Some geese have already been glimpsed at Middle Creek and its surrounding areas. Ferreri speculated that the birds were a mix of ones that "never truly moved south" and ones that are "taking advantage of the mild winter and starting their movement early." She anticipates that, with colder temperatures coming next week, many of them will push south again, resulting in multiple waves of migrations.

Middle Creek hit a high of around 105,000 snow geese in 2022, and Ferreri says they're in for a similar number this year.

"It's always hard to predict numbers but we have consistently topped 100,000 birds for the last five years, so I would expect that to continue," she said.

Peak Snow Goose Numbers Peak snow goose numbers: 2022: 105,000

2021: 120,000

2020: 125,000

2019: 150,000

2018: 200,000

2017: 70,000

2016: 65,000 Peak tundra swan numbers: 2022: 4,500

2021: 1,050

2020: 3,000

2019: 4,750

2018: 5,500

2017: 4,500

2016: 3,500 Peak Canada geese numbers: 2022: 3,500

2021: 2,500

2020: 3,000

2019: 2,500

2018: 7,500

2017: 5,000

2016: "several hundred" SOURCE: The Pennsylvania Game Commission

Ferreri urged the public to wait until the visitors center opens on Feb. 1 before coming to observe the geese. Thousands of visitors come to Middle Creek, particularly on weekends, so showing up at lower-volume times during the week may help anyone planning to stop by.

People not coming in-person can also check out Middle Creek's livestream, which recently started up again for this season.