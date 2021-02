East Petersburg Borough

East Petersburg Borough lifted its snow emergency Thursday afternoon, according to its website.

Trash and recycling services will be postponed until Saturday.

City of Lancaster

Lancaster city's snow emergency will expire at 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

Drivers who parked their cars in the following parking garages will have until 8 a.m. to remove them:

Prince Street Garage, 111 North Prince Street

Water Street Garage, 220 North Water Street

East King Street Garage, 150 East King Street

Duke Street Garage, 150 North Duke Street

North Queen Street Garage, 424 North Queen Street

Penn Square Garage, 25-51 East Vine Street

Queen Street Station Garage, corner of North Queen Street and West Chestnut Street

Steinman Park Garage, 35 South Prince Street

Snow emergency routes can be found on the city’s website.

Columbia Borough

Columbia Borough ended its snow emergency Thursday evening, according to its website. Drivers may now park along the emergency snow route.

Lancaster Township

Lancaster Township lifted its snow emergency at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a news submission from the township's public works department director.