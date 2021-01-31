Editor's note: This article was updated to include information from Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT.

Multiple crashes were reported along Lancaster County roads Sunday morning as snow began to cover roadways, according to a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications.

At least “eight or nine” different crashes had been reported by 11 a.m., the supervisor said.

None of the crashes were causing major traffic disruptions as of late Sunday morning, the supervisor said.

At least one person was injured in a crash in Rapho Township on Route 283 West and Route 772 when a pickup truck flipped over, the supervisor said, though the number of people injured and the extent of their injuries was unknown.

No other injuries have been reported, the supervisor said.

The uptick in crashes is likely weather-related, the supervisor said, though he could not comment on the causes of every collision.

A PennDOT spokesperson said drivers should avoid all unnecessary travel and should be mindful of the conditions of local roadways before heading out. Motorists will likely encounter slick spots as roads will be covered with snow and ice for the next several days.

The Pennsylvania State Police is encouraging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways Sunday and Monday.

Crashes have been reported on:

• West Hempfield Township on Ironville Pike and Burma Road at 10:31 a.m.

• Manheim Township on Manheim Pike and Route 283 West at 10:36 a.m.

• Providence Township on Truce Road and Henry Drive at 10:41 a.m.

• Mount Joy Township on Route 283 West and Cloverleaf Road at 10:48 a.m.

• Columbia Borough on Route 30 West and North Fifth Street at 10:49 a.m.

• East Earl Township on Route 322 and Route 23 at 11:02 a.m.

• Rapho Township on Rote 283 West and Route 772 at 11:04 a.m.

• West Hempfield Township on Oswego Drive and Columbia Avenue at 11:06 a.m.

• Mount Joy Township on Route 283 West and Schwanger Road at 11:15 a.m.

• Mount Joy Township on Mount Gretna Road and Bellaire Road at 11:17 a.m.

• Manehim Township on East Roseville Road and Oregon Pike at 11:18 a.m.

• Manor Township on Blue Rock Road and Central Manor Road at 11:18 a.m.

• Mount Joy Township on Route 743 and Route 283 West at 11:26 a.m.

• Mount Joy Township on Route 241 and Prospect Road at 11:27 a.m.

• Rapho Township on Route 283 East and North Strickler Road at 11:27 a.m.

• Lititz Borough on Leaman Street and North Cedar Street at 11:32 a.m.

• East Hempfield Township on Centerville Road and Cloucester Street at 11:35 a.m.

• Penn Township on Fruitville Pike and Bucknoll Road at 11:36 a.m.

• Lancaster City on South West End Avenue and Columbia Avenue at 11:44 a.m.

• Warwick Township on Rothsville Road and Cocalico Road at 11:49 a.m.

• Manheim Township in East Oregon Road and Creek Road at 12:23 p.m.

• West Donegal Township on Turnpike Road and Freys Road at 12:23 p.m.

This article will continue to be updated with the latest info on traffic disruptions in the county.