When it comes to food at the Strasburg Mud Sale, chicken is the name of the game, and more specifically, chicken soup and chicken barbecue.

At the crack of dawn on Friday, about 10 volunteers head out to a shed on the property with a banner over the entrance alerting visitors to “Chicken Corn Soup Takeouts,” to start making the 350 gallons of chicken soup. The soup went on sale at 10:30 a.m., and supplies were expected to last until noon Saturday.

Pete Kingsley, 82, of Strasburg Township, has been attending the mud sale for the past 30 years – always partaking in the chicken soup.

“My wife and I love it,” Kingsley said. “I came early before it sells out,” carrying his gallon jug, ready to fill for $22.

Saturday’s mouth-watering feast is the chicken barbecue with about 2,000 pounds of chicken. Volunteers start grilling early Saturday morning.

Here's a look at what goes into the food at the Strasburg mud sale:

350 gallons of chicken corn soup

$22: Cost of a gallon of chicken corn soup ($6 for a quart)

2,000 pounds of chicken barbecued

1,200 subs are made for sale

100 pounds of salami

170 pounds of ham

95 pounds of bologna

180 pounds of tomatoes and lettuce, each

50 pounds of onions

22 pounds of Swiss cheese

20 pounds of American

400 strawberry pies

1,200 peanut butter eggs