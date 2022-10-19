Lititz resident James Morgan has spent months monitoring two snapped telephone poles on Farmersville Road in West Earl Township.

The poles were held up by live wires, and Morgan said it’s “astonishing” they weren’t quickly repaired.

The Watchdog took a trip Monday to check out the downed poles, near the intersection of West Farmersville Road and North Hershey Avenue and was greeted with a Henkels and McCoy work group setting them upright.

A worker on site said the problem would be fixed by the end of the day Monday and the company was contracted for the work by Frontier Communications, a Connecticut-based telecommunications company that offers internet, phone and TV services.

The Watchdog contacted Frontier about the problem last week and received confirmation Wednesday the poles belonged to the company. The cause of the downed poles isn't confirmed yet.

The Watchdog looked at the same problem at the same intersection two years ago: a broken pole propped up by live wires for over a month. At the time, Frontier fixed the pole a few weeks after the Watchdog alerted the company.

Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.