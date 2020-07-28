A dispute over a rap video led to a violent shooting in Ephrata in the early morning of July 5, according to court testimony on Monday.

On the evening of the Fourth of July, Mark Ivie Jr., 20, viewed a video a man posted of himself rapping on Snapchat - a video-sharing social media platform. Ivie Jr., took issue with the video, according to an Ephrata police detective who testified during a preliminary hearing that lasted more than two hours.

The ensuing argument and altercation left four victims shot and Ivie and his father, Mark Ivie Sr., 43, of Ephrata Township, facing multiple criminal charges.

"Mark Ivie Jr. said he was the one who fired the shots," said Detective Graeme Quinn, relaying comments the younger man made to a responding officer.

Quinn did not disclose the content of the rap lyrics in his testimony before District Judge Tony Russell, but the detective said an argument ensued and that it eventually led to the man who posted the video and Ivie Jr. arranging to fight at the Ivie home.

Quinn testified that he learned through interviewing Ivie Jr. that the son told his father the other man would likely bring backup and that Ivie Sr. should bring his gun, an Anderson AR-15.

The man who posted the rap video and five companions arrived at the Ivie home in the early morning of July 5, and video from a neighbor's security camera showed Ivie Jr. and one of the males got into an altercation. The prosecutor and defense attorneys agreed it was not Ivie Jr. who threw the first punch.

After the fight, Ivie Sr. can be seen handing the rifle to his son and then punching one of the males.

Almost immediately after receiving the rifle, Ivie Jr. opened fire.

"He emptied the clip, that's when he stopped firing," the detective said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One victim was shot in the ear, one in the chest, one in the neck and a fourth victim was hit in the forearm. None were killed, although all four were treated at the hospital.

Lancaster County Detective Brent Shultz, who interviewed Ivie Sr., said the father told him the pair had been drinking that evening, and relayed a similar version of events leading up to the shooting. Shultz said Ivie Sr. told him he had the gun as a way to "level the playing field" in the event the group had weapons, though he saw none.

Ivie Jr. is charged with six counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. His father is charged with six counts each of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

Ivie Sr. is also charged with a misdemeanor assault for fighting with one of the men.

Prosecutors filed four new charges against Ivie Jr. -- two felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment for stray bullets that hit homes in the area.

Attorney Kane Podraza, who represents Ivie Jr., asked the judge to dismiss the conspiracy charges on the basis that the two hadn't agreed ahead of time to assault or shoot at the group. But Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson argued the duo created a situation where those things were a "foreseeable consequence."

Podraza also asked that one of each of the counts of aggravated assault and attempted homicide be dismissed on the basis that the male with whom Ivie Sr. was fighting at the time of the shooting was not in the line of fire. In addition, Podraza asked the judge to dismiss the reckless endangerment charge because the stray bullets did not strike nearby homes. Prosecutor Anderson argued it was "miraculous" neither Ivie Sr. nor the man he was fighting were struck by Ivie Jr.'s fire.

Attorney Joe McMahon, who represents Ivie Sr., also asked the judge to drop the conspiracy charges.

Russell rejected both defense attorneys’ arguments and held all charges for criminal court. A trial date has not been set.