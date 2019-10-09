State Rep. David Zimmerman will host a “M.A.G.A. Meet Up” at his home, alongside U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to discuss “how you can help President Trump win four more years,” according to the event page.

The M.A.G.A. meet-up starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Zimmerman’s property in East Earl and is intended to gather supporters “ahead of the 2020 election to get to know one another,” Smucker’s campaign wrote in an email.

M.A.G.A. is the acronym for Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan to “Make America Great Again.” This slogan has come to represent support for the president and his mission in the White House going into the 2020 presidential election.

The free event is organized by Pa. Grassroots for President Trump, which is part of the Trump reelection campaign’s efforts in Lancaster and York counties.

The area where the event is being held was a Trump stronghold in the 2016 election, with 80% of voters supporting him, according to election results.

Bikers for Trump, a national organization, will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the New Holland Community Park to ride together to the event space, which is Zimmerman’s home. The state representative has previously rented the property as an Airbnb.

According to the event’s Facebook page as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 13 people attending and 88 people interested in attending.

Zimmerman could not be reached for comment by deadline. The state GOP also could not be reached for comment.