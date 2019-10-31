WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster, voted against the impeachment inquiry resolution, which was the first vote into whether Congress should inquire about President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Smucker said in his Capitol office Thursday morning, preceding the vote, that he expects all Republicans to vote against the impeachment inquiry resolution. This resolution sets the rules for the inquiry going forward, including limiting the inquiry to only one committee instead of the three House committees currently overseeing it.

Smucker has been vocal against the impeachment inquiry in recent weeks, calling it a “witch hunt” and “a slap in the face to the American people,” phrases he mentioned in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday morning.

The impeachment inquiry is based off a whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump withheld aid from Ukraine, until it announced it would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

For the last few weeks, the inquiry has been underway behind closed doors, with only information that “bolsters” the Democrats’ narrative, Smucker said. While Republicans wanted an on-record vote on the inquiry and rules, Smucker said this new process set by Democrats in Thursday’s resolution still isn’t acceptable.

“This is not a fair process,” Smucker added. “This is not a process that allows input from Republicans in regards to who the witnesses are, does not allow the president’s attorney to be present. Really there’s not a due process in there.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refuted part of this claim during debate on the House floor. She said the process set out in the resolution does give Trump’s counsel “opportunities to participate, raise objections, cross-examine witnesses.”

House Republicans have widely criticized Democrats for the closed-door, secret interviews thus far in the inquiry, saying it does not offer Trump “due process,” as Rep. Michael McCaul, the minority ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on the House floor Thursday.

While Republicans have frequently criticized the process, some have strayed away from discrediting the inquiry based on the material of the whistleblower’s complaint. But for Smucker, he said the inquiry itself bears no merit because of the dictation released by Trump, which describes Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, does not discuss withholding the aid and shows “no quid pro quo.”

“I don’t see anything at this point that in my mind is anywhere close to an impeachable offense,” Smucker said. “If more info comes out that suggests that, I’d be the first to raise my hand and say we need to seriously hold the president accountable.”

The resolution passed 232-196.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.