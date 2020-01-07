U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey, along with seven members of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional delegation, have signed onto a friend of the court brief urging the United States Supreme Court to reconsider two landmark abortion cases.

The lawmakers signed onto the brief with 198 members of Congress asking the high court to reconsider Roe v. Wade and Casey v, Planned Parenthood, which legalize abortions in America.

The brief was filed last week by Americans United for Life, a pro-life organization, in a pending case that challenges the legality of a Louisiana abortion law. The Supreme Court will hear argument in the case on March 4, according to SCOTUSblog.

The 2014 Louisiana law being challenged required physicians to be able to admit patients at a hospital within 30 miles of where an abortion is performed or induced.

In the brief, the 39 senators and 168 House members challenge that Roe does not “actually hold that abortion was a ‘fundamental’ constitutional right,” and asks the country’s highest court to reconsider the court’s 1973 ruling.

“I’m proud to stand up for our country’s most vulnerable, the unborn,” Smucker wrote in a Facebook post about the brief.

This will be the first time the Supreme Court has heard an abortion case since Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh took the bench.

“The Court has exercised that judgment to overrule precedent in over 230 cases throughout its history,” the lawmakers wrote in the brief. “Forty-six years after Roe was decided, it remains a radically unsettled precedent: two of the seven Justices who originally joined the majority subsequently repudiated it in whole or in part, 82 and virtually every abortion decision since has been closely divided.”

The only Republican member from Pennsylvania who didn’t join the brief is Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Bucks County Republican. His district is listed as a “competitive race” leaning Republican by the Cook Political Report.

Sarah Hammond, the lone Democrat challenging Smucker in November’s election, called the brief “a direct attack on our constitutional rights,” in Facebook post about Smucker’s signing.

This brief was one of numerous filed on the case from organizations throughout the country to voice their concerns to the court ahead of its upcoming arguments, including organizations from Pennsylvania, like the Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ wellness center in Philadelphia, which called on the court to declare it unconstitutional.