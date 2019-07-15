Shutdown 7.jpg
Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Pat Toomey were among few Republicans to criticize President Donald Trump's comments about Democratic congresswomen. The two are pictured above at the Lancaster County Government Center, where they spoke about legislation to prevent government shutdowns on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

Pennsylvania Republicans are among the first and few criticizing President Donald Trump’s attacks on four Democratic congresswomen to “go back to where they came from.”

Lancaster’s Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., criticized President Donald Trump -- without mentioning him by name -- for “racially-motivated comments or behavior” regarding his tweets about four Democratic congresswomen. 

A spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Smucker was referencing Trump’s comments.

Smucker added that he disagrees with his Democratic colleagues in the House for their “veer toward socialism and recent left-wing approach on national security, immigration and health care.”

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., was one of the very first to condemn the president, doing so during the lunch hour. Since then, few Republicans have issued statements regarding Trump’s statements -- varying from his most conservative followers saying his comments were not racist, to other Republicans calling for him to apologize.

“President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from,” Toomey said. “Three of the four were born in America, and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine."

During Trump’s presidency, there have been few times that congressional Republicans have responded to controversies Trump created through his tweets.

