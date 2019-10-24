At the time a group of about 30 Republican U.S. House members entered the secured impeachment inquiry room, Rep. Lloyd Smucker was meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

After his meeting with Pence, he still didn’t go and join his colleagues. Instead, he hopped on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, where he had the president’s ear on the way to Trump’s keynote speech at a Shale Coalition conference in Pittsburgh, his staff said.

The Republican House members who engaged in a sit-in in the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility delayed the closed-door proceedings by five hours, the Washington Post reported. The lawmakers were accusing the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, of putting together a basis for impeachment off a “one-sided term,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, told reporters outside the secured room.

Although Smucker was not part of today’s Republican protest, he has been a frequent critic of Schiff, even co-sponsoring a resolution to censure Schiff “for conduct that misleads the American people,” according to the resolution.

On the other side, Smucker has frequently commended Trump for his work to improve the economy, and called for an end to the impeachment inquiry.

Smucker told FOX Business this morning that since Trump last spoke at this Marcellus Shale conference, Pennsylvania is “very different now.” He credited Trump for keeping his promises to lift regulations that have helped Pennsylvania become No. 2 in the country for natural gas production.

“The economy is booming,” Smucker told FOX Business. “We have the lowest unemployment rate in the history of Pennsylvania right now. Over 125,000 jobs created.”

At the Shale Coalition conference, Smucker got a shout out from Trump during his keynote speech, calling him a “terrific guy who is always there.”