As Washington, D.C. buzzed around House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker called out his Democratic peers in the House for “rushing to condemn the President on hearsay and without all the information.”

Smucker noted House Democrats’ past attempts to take action on Trump, including the Mueller inquiry.

“Remember when the Democrat Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said for two years that he had proof, beyond circumstantial, of Russian collusion? He lied. The conclusion from the Attorney General following the extensive Mueller report was, in fact, No collusion,” Smucker started his statement.

The 448-page Mueller Report found that Trump was elected with help from Russia’s election meddling campaign and that he was not fully exonerated like he often claims, the New York Times reported. Mueller testified in July that Trump was not cleared of obstruction of justice in his report, but still he chose not to indict the president.

Read Smucker's full statement “Remember when the Democrat Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said for two years that he had proof, beyond circumstantial, of Russian collusion? He lied. The conclusion from the Attorney General following the extensive Mueller report was, in fact, No collusion. So, we should be highly skeptical of the Democrats who are, again, rushing to condemn the President on hearsay and without all the information. For example, we know the whistleblower was not in the room when the call with the President of Ukraine took place. President Trump has confirmed that he will release on Thursday the complete, full declassified and un-redacted transcript of his phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats are rushing to impeachment without the facts -- and the facts are currently unclear. The Democrats have made clear that their partisan obstruction agenda of impeaching the President is more important than actually solving the issues the American people elected us to solve.”

Trump announced he authorized the release a declassified and unredacted transcript of his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. This call is allegedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint, although the complaint has not been sent to Congress yet by the director of national intelligence.

“Democrats are rushing to impeachment without the facts -- and the facts are currently unclear,” Smucker said in the statement.

Smucker’s campaign took a different tone on the impeachment inquiry announcement.

In a campaign email sent about a half hour after releasing his congressional statement, Smucker’s campaign titled the email “URGENT: President Trump needs our support.”

In the email, Smucker’s campaign announces every dollar he raises tonight will be split 50/50 with Trump’s reelection campaign and his own.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in the Democratic Party and tonight’s call for impeachment only proves that the left has no interest in working for the American people,” the campaign email reads.