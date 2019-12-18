Lancaster County has only one voice in the U.S. House: Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

Lancaster’s only voice — also that of southern York County, which Smucker also represents — voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Tuesday night. He joined every Republican member of the House, insisting that Trump did not commit any wrongdoing and that the process was flawed from the start with partisan objectives.

Trump was impeached Wednesday night by a vote of 230-197 for abuse of power and 229-198 for obstruction of Congress.

During debate on the floor of the House, Smucker, a Republican from West Lampeter Township, questioned how impeachment will impact the public’s trust in Congress.

“After the vote today, for what (Democrats) think is a short-term partisan gain, you can be sure that the American people will have lost their trust in our institution,” Smucker said during his one-and-a-half-minute speech. “They will have lost their trust in Congress, and most importantly, they will have lost trust that their vote counts.”

Smucker’s comments on the floor repeated much of what other House Republicans already said.

Smucker added that the American people elected Trump because they wanted “a disrupter, a fighter, a deal-maker, a president who would put America first.”

Smucker did not use his time to discredit the substance of the articles of impeachment. He used his time to say Democrats didn’t want to accept 2016 presidential election results and they “never planned to work with the president, instead they intended only to fulfill their divisive partisan agenda.”

The articles of impeachment passed by the House say Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, then blocked Congress from investigating those efforts. Many Democrats on the House floor Wednesday, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said they did not want it to come to impeachment but that it was their duty to impeach Trump following the inquiry into his alleged wrongdoing.

House Republicans, including Smucker, reject these charges and say this is another attempt by Democrats to undermine the will of the people, who voted Trump into office in 2016.

In a campaign email following the vote, Smucker said he would split all campaign contributions with Trump. Smucker has continually shared campaign contributions with Trump since talks of an impeachment inquiry began.