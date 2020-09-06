Mary Ann from New Holland says she wants her representative in Congress to work on clean air policy.

“Our air pollution is high and hurting everyone,” she wrote to LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this year.

Mike from Peach Bottom said he wants our reporters to press candidates in the 11th Congressional District on how they’ll work to balance the budget.

“We cannot continue to ignore our huge deficits,” he wrote.

Sandra from Millersville said she believes Congress needs to address rising prescription-drug prices and make sure our elections are secure.

Since the beginning of 2020, LNP|LancasterOnline has been surveying citizens across the congressional district, asking a single, very basic question: What do you want the candidates to be discussing as they compete for your vote in this year’s election?

We’ve gotten a lot of thoughtful responses.

And our news reporters, in partnership with the York Daily Record, intend to put those issues and questions before Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and his Democratic challenger, Sarah Hammond, at a forum to be held before the Nov. 3 election.

Last week, the incumbent gave us his first answer.

No, thanks. Not interested.

Smucker, a two-term incumbent who by June 30 had raised nearly $1 million to run in a district that is firmly in Republican hands, has declined our invitations to speak directly and without filter to citizens in every corner of the district via a livestreamed forum with Hammond.

After weeks of unsuccessful attempts to work with Smucker’s campaign on the timing of the event, our news organizations chose a date, one that was early enough to allow voters casting their ballot by mail enough time to make informed decisions.

Smucker declined because he is scheduled to be in a voting session that day.

That’s fair. We understand. Our mistake.

We tried again.

Smucker responded to LNP|LancasterOnline’s second attempt to set a date — one that is not on a voting-session day — by disparaging our team of news reporters and members of our editorial board, which is partly made up of volunteers from the community and operates independently from the newsroom.

In an email seeking campaign donations, Smucker attacked this community newspaper in a play taken right from President Donald Trump’s playbook. “I will not participate in forums hosted by LNP,” he wrote. “They are no longer a trusted news source for the readers of Lancaster County.”

Smucker’s salvo marks another escalation in his use of anti-press rhetoric since beginning work in the U.S. House in 2017, and is perhaps his most pointed to date.

It also significant because he conflates news and opinion; his grievances are primarily rooted not in our reporters’ coverage of him but in disagreements with the editorial board and its opinions about his job performance. (He did not complain about LNP|LancasterOnline when its editorial board endorsed him for Congress in 2016.)

Smucker, in fact, occasionally shares our news stories and photos with supporters on social media.

After politics and government reporter Gillian McGoldrick met with Smucker in 2019 to talk about his vote against the House impeachment inquiry, the congressman tweeted that she’d written a fair article. “It was great sitting down with you Thursday. Look forward to having you back,” Smucker wrote.

Earlier this year, Smucker thought enough of LNP|LancasterOnline photographer Suzette Wenger’s photo of him wearing a cloth Philadelphia Eagles mask at a mid-April COVID-19 news conference to share it with his 12,400-plus Twitter followers.

But he’s now lumping both news and opinion into one big grievance, an M.O. that is reflective of Trump’s: Mock those with whom you disagree. Tear down your opponents. Sow doubt about uncomfortable facts.

Win at all costs.

The president’s campaign wasted no time earlier this week, for example, raising questions about the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates’ choice of journalists to moderate for the fall debates. "These are not the moderators we would have recommended if the campaign had been allowed to have any input," a Trump spokesman said.

The debates are rigged, see?

Smucker has operated in the same way.

In October 2018, LNP Media Group and the Lancaster Chamber invited Smucker and his Democratic opponent in that year’s election, Jess King, to take questions from high school students as part of Democracy Day.

The event brought together dozens of students from 26 public, private and parochial high schools in Lancaster County, as well as one countywide homeschool organization, to learn about the importance of leadership, media literacy and civic engagement.

Only Smucker objected and initially declined the invitation. His campaign said the adult facilitators working with students to develop debate questions were too liberal.

“Seriously?! WTF,” the campaign protested to organizers in an email sent from Smucker’s address but signed by a top staffer. “You must be out of your minds. You seriously expect me to agree to participate in a debate one week before the election with this panel and these terms?”

Smucker’s campaign, you see, had done background research on the seven adult facilitators using surveys, voter rolls and consumer data “shown to predict their party and preferences with a very high degree of accuracy.”

In the end, Smucker showed up and took questions from the students. They benefited. Citizens benefited. Democracy benefited.

Our congressional forum will go on this year, with or without Smucker.

It is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5. You can watch beginning at 6:30 p.m. on LancasterOnline.com and read about it in LNP the following day.

The disruption to American lives in 2020 has been breathtaking. A deadly pandemic. An economic collapse that’s left millions jobless and, in many cases, homeless. The killing of Black Americans by police. Businesses shuttered. Widespread citizen unrest. Russia’s attempts to undermine the election.

Citizens of the largely rural 11th Congressional District, a significant number of whom rely on their community newspapers for impartial news and information, are worried about their health, their homes, their jobs.

They have questions.

They deserve answers.

What do you want the candidates for the Congress to be discussing as they campaign for votes?

Tell us here: LancasterOnline.com/site/forms/election2020