Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has outraised his November election opponent by more than 10 to 1 in recent months as Democratic challenger Bob Hollister struggles to bring in cash for his underdog campaign.

Smucker, 58, of West Lampeter Township, has more than $1.5 million on hand after his two largest campaign committees — Smucker for Congress and Smucker Victory Committee — raised a combined $480,398 in the spring and early summer, records filed Friday show.

Those committees have raised more than $1.2 million in this election cycle.

Democrat Hollister, 55, a retired Eastern Lancaster County School District superintendent who lives in East Lampeter Township, has less than $56,000 on hand and raised only $46,898 in May and June, his campaign committee, Hollister for Congress, reported Thursday. His campaign has brought in $131,000 since it launched in the fall.

Smucker, seeking a fourth two-year term in the U.S. House, already holds a near-insurmountable advantage because the 11th Congressional District is overwhelmingly Republican, and because midterm elections historically have favored the party that doesn’t control the White House.

Smucker's campaign pounced on Hollister's fundraising numbers Friday, saying they "indicate a lack of seriousness for the Democrat elites and Mr. Hollister."

“Democrats don’t have an agenda to run on. They should be running from their disastrous policies. With 40-year high inflation, declining real wages and near $5 per gallon for gas – the American people have had enough," Smucker said in a prepared statement announcing his fundraising numbers Friday.

"We’re focused on ensuring Republicans retake the majority to hold the Biden administration accountable and deliver pro-growth policies.”

Hollister acknowledged his significant cash disadvantage is a “high concern” for the campaign but said he is optimistic based on feedback from prospective voters he’s talking to in the 11th Congressional District.

“We’ve had some good momentum. I’m pleased with where the campaign is,” he said Friday. “I wish we had more money, but we’re working around that. ... It’s unfortunate that the campaign becomes about who has the most dollars and it’s not about talking about the issues in person.”

The high-water mark in fundraising for a Democratic congressional candidate is the nearly $2 million raised by Jess King in her unsuccessful 2018 campaign against Smucker. Her campaign had raised $266,635 in May and June of that year and $782,615 in total by that point in the race.

Smucker defeated King by about 18 percentage points.

Hollister said he’s personally doing campaign work almost every night of the week — whether it’s knocking on doors, meeting with citizens or attending fundraisers. “Our message that we’re carrying of civility, pragmatism and finding common ground is really resonating with folks, even Republicans,” he said.

The election is Nov. 8.