With Washington abuzz with the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had opened an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker condemned the actions of his Democratic peers and called on his supporters to come to the aid of the president.

In an initial statement issued by his government spokesperson, Smucker called out Democrats for “rushing to condemn the President on hearsay and without all the information.”

Smucker’s re-election campaign followed up with a separate email — titled “URGENT: President Trump needs our support” — about an hour later. In it, the campaign announced every dollar Smucker raised Tuesday night would be split between Trump’s reelection campaign and his own.

“Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well in the Democratic Party and tonight’s call for impeachment only proves that the left has no interest in working for the American people,” the campaign email reads.

Smucker’s earlier statement referred to House Democrats’ past attempts to take action on Trump, including the Mueller inquiry.

“Remember when the Democrat Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said for two years that he had proof, beyond circumstantial, of Russian collusion? He lied. The conclusion from the Attorney General following the extensive Mueller report was, in fact, No collusion,” Smucker started his statement.

Read Smucker's full statement “Remember when the Democrat Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said for two years that he had proof, beyond circumstantial, of Russian collusion? He lied. The conclusion from the Attorney General following the extensive Mueller report was, in fact, No collusion. So, we should be highly skeptical of the Democrats who are, again, rushing to condemn the President on hearsay and without all the information. For example, we know the whistleblower was not in the room when the call with the President of Ukraine took place. President Trump has confirmed that he will release on Thursday the complete, full declassified and un-redacted transcript of his phone call with President Zelensky of Ukraine. Democrats are rushing to impeachment without the facts -- and the facts are currently unclear. The Democrats have made clear that their partisan obstruction agenda of impeaching the President is more important than actually solving the issues the American people elected us to solve.”

The 448-page Mueller Report found that Trump was elected with help from Russia’s election meddling campaign and that he was not fully exonerated as he often claims, the New York Times reported. Mueller testified in July that he did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice in his report, but he nevertheless chose not to indict the president.

Trump announced Tuesday he authorized the release of a declassified and unredacted transcript of a call between him and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that has become the subject of controversy. The call is allegedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint, although the director of national intelligence has yet to forward the complaint to Congress.