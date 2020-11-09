Too busy enjoying the nice weather this weekend to login to LNP | LancasterOnline.com? We got you covered.

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Smucker calls on Trump to accept election results once certified, top state officials to recuse themselves from investigations

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on Saturday called on President Donald Trump to accept the election results once they are certified, but Lancaster County’s congressman said Pennsylvania’s top legal and elections officials should recuse themselves from any election-related investigations.

General Sutter Inn in Lititz officially changed its name; here's what it's now called

New signs with a new name went up this week in Lititz at the now former General Sutter Inn.

7-Eleven plans to erase Manheim Pike eyesore near Park City [Lancaster Watchdog]

The vacant corner of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard, an eyesore for roughly 15 years, might finally be redeveloped into something that motorists are a little happier to see.

'We lost an angel way too soon': Husband, educators, former students reflect on life of Manheim Township middle school counselor who died of COVID-19

Alexandra Chitwood had plenty of life ahead of her.

She and her husband, Kenneth Chitwood, just bought their first house together in Mount Joy. They expected to move in by Christmas. Next year, the couple was supposed to celebrate their 10-year anniversary by going on a cruise to Alaska.

Dr. Lori: How to find treasure in thrift-store shopping [art and antiques column]

Many people are sticking to their budgets or supplementing their income by shopping at and selling wares from thrift stores such as Goodwill, Care & Share, the Salvation Army and others.

